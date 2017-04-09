Why India should set the record straight on racism first

We cry out racism when we are aboard but fail to notice the prejudice back home, writes Nikita Wadhwan

Actress Priyanka Chopra recently made headlines when she was crowned the second most beautiful woman in the world by a Los Angeles-based company, managing to break more stereotypes by proving that brown is also beautiful. On the other hand back home, fear has gripped the African community after Nigerian students were attacked and seriously injured after they were accused of selling drugs which led to the death of another student. It is not just one isolated incident but a series of such attacks that has brought us back to the discussion – Are Indians racist?

Hum Hindustani

Whenever we watch a video or read about how Indians are constantly discriminated in the West primarily due to their skin colour, we are enraged, letters are written to the external affair minister urging for speed justices. But what about our own backyard, we do harbour a deep sense of racism. A lot of people argue saying that this is our colonial hangover; Indians are racist because we were ruled for almost 200 years by the British.

But not just against Africans, we inherit an unfathomable sense of discriminations against dark skinned people who are Indians or are different. Hence, folks from North East states become chinkis and down South are called Mallus or kaalus.

White is nice

In a country like India where the majority of the population is dark-skinned, there is a widely held belief that dark complexion is inferior to fair ones. This prejudice shows itself everywhere from hiring process where light-skinned people are favoured for ads especially matrimonial ads where fairness is considered as a non-negotiable characteristic of the future bride or groom. In the film or television media, light-skinned actors and models are preferred, while dark-skinned performers are rarely seen on screen. The best example is a matrimonial ad where grooms are always looking for girls who are ‘fair and beautiful’!

The rise of fairness creams

Since 1975, many skin lightening creams are making girls ‘beautiful’ and now even men are not far behind to get that ‘handsome’ look. Fairness creams were developed to fill a specific demand in the Indian market; the survival of the industry now depends on ensuring that consumers continue to desire fair skin. This means perpetuating the belief that fair skin is desirable and that dark skin is a problem to be corrected, a message the advertising industry has effectively been able to broadcast.

Adman Prahlad Kakkar completely supports this premise, “You must be joking if you think fairness creams are making us racist, we are the most racist country in the world and this was long before these creams came into the market. These advertisements represent the quintessential Indian mindset which is racist. Indians were racist long before the British invasion, we were always mystified by the fair skinned, the Aryans were fairer by the Dravidians and where were the fairness creams then?” he questions.

“Such prejudices are carefully constructed to strip a nation of its most essential value and that is pride and confidence in us. These products should be banned because anyone who says being brown/dark is not beautiful is lying. They should be shamed for misleading people.”-Kangna Ranaut

Kala paisa

Many Bollywood actresses like Yami Gautam, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor are endorsing fairness products. Moreover, the list of Bollywood actors endorsing such products for men is impressively long, ranging from superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham and Shahid Kapur. Not to mention the hefty fees they charge for such ads.

However, there are actors like Kangana Ranaut who have blatantly refused to endorse such products. She said no to the company despite being offered a whopping Rs 2 crore for the same. “Such prejudices are carefully constructed to strip a nation of its most essential value and that is pride and confidence in us. These products should be banned because anyone who says being brown/dark is not beautiful is lying. They should be shamed for misleading people,” says Kangana.

Model and actress Dipanita Sharma took a strong stance against fairness creams. “I have been fighting this from the start of my career. We always point fingers at foreigners but we are the most racist, this has made us stop appreciating our own skin colour. Moreover these fairness creams keep aggravating the condition and make our young boys and girls lose confidence in own skin,” she says.

Actress Nandita Das went a step further and started Dark is Beautiful Campaign as she often faced directors and makeup artists trying to lighten her skin colour especially when she played the role of an educated, upper-class woman. Rather than caving in to the whiteness myth promoted by the film industry, Das became an outspoken activist for the campaign against racism in the media. We need more such outspoken celebrities who can take stand on such hypocrisy.