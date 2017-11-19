What does it mean to be a champion? Find out

Shayamal Vallabhjee talks to Vibha Singh about the learning’s and strategies from seventeen years of his successful professional sports career to help nurture the mindset of young people to become champion in corporate and real life…

It’s not about being rich, famous, or powerful. It is not even about winning. It is about doing things the right way, with the right heart. It is about being the best that you can. It is about serving others.

A lot has changed in the corporate world in the past few years. The young executive and managers are facing many challenges in the new globalised and liberalised economic scenario. Keeping this in view International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter under its new tagline Inspiring Excellence in Communications Worldwide has been conducting interactive sessions for young executives and managers in which successful professionals from varied background teach life-learning lessons to master their hard and soft skills to achieve success in their company and professional life.

In a recent session conducted at Madison adverting boardroom, Shayamal Vallabhjee, founder and managing director, Heal Institute Pvt Ltd. South Africa born sports scientist, bio-mechanist, EQ consultant and motivational speaker in a story telling narrative gave the managers lessons from the athletic field which could be practically implemented in the corporate world.

Focus, networks and drive

The first lesson for the corporate employees is to find the purpose of their life and then balance it with their work culture. One should push themselves to the level that they give the best performance. In corporate world there is lot of clutter which distracts everyone. So the need is to be focused towards your target and deadline. He feels that, “An employee should develop a good network. One should be able to spot opportunities and run with them.”

Set smaller, easier, more achievable goals

Each one of us is in a habit of setting goals. But we all should try to have short-term goals rather than planning long term. Talking about the importance of goal setting, he is of the view that, “If you have made a goal for your 40’s in the age of 20 highly possible at the age of 27 you decide to do something else. You should keep on redefining your goals and once you have achieved one goal you should give gratitude and then align your energies for next goal.”

In athletics, a runner has an ability to fail and immediately bounce back. Even in corporate world one should prepare themselves for the worst and have the mental toughness necessary to move beyond failures and still find success.

On importance of fitness and training

It is a must for every person to be physically fit. Staying fit and in shape is the first step towards strengthening the physical structure. It could vary from spending long hours in the gym, on the tennis court or in the swimming pool. But he stresses on an important aspect that is the mental well-being which he feels is a major component which plays in overall development of an individual. To foster the mental strength, it is important to focus on the corporate or game strategy. It involves understanding what your strengths and weaknesses are as a manager or player, and above that, what you expect out of your strength. It is your mind that helps you decide how to use that strength to your advantage.

Focus on the team

Being a great teammate is not just about supporting each other during the highlights, but also pulling each other up when someone is falling behind. And this is a great skill to have in the ups and downs of the workplace. When athletes see a teammate struggling, they are go out of their way to bring the person back into the fold. They are competitive, but use it to push each other to be the best version of themself, says Vallabhjee.

Stepping stones for success

Another important component of preparing to succeed is maintaining a healthy balance in life. An integral part of that healthy balance focuses on nurturing holistic relationships with your family, friends and colleagues. Their love and support are vital rungs on the ladder of success. Vallabhjee cites an inspiring incident from his book, Lessons from the Wild, a collection of factual stories drawing a parallel between the animal’s struggles and the human races daily challenges.

He says, “Shield Bug’s devotion, care, and dedication to raising her young one’s successfully is the greatest example of love in the animal kingdom. Her sacrifice of life in the name of love is truly inspiring and which something even human should aspire for. At every stage of life, many people will doubt you and if you lucky, a few will support you. None of this has any bearing on what your true potential is. Believe, work hard and have faith. It’s the secret to unlocking that “Winning Mindset”.