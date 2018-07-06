Watch: Bollywood’s first ever kissing scene was filmed in 1929

A couple behind a tree and brushing together of flowers depicted kisses in Bollywood for a better half of 20th century. Different signs and symbols were used to depict kissing scenes. But let us tell you Bollywood wasn’t this conservative since forever. You will be surprised to know that Indian cinemas first on-screen was in 1929 in a silent film titled ‘A Throw of Dice’. The film featured a lip-lock scene between Seeta Devi and Charu Roy in the film. The film is based on an episode from the epic ‘Mahabharata’. It is about two kings – Ranjit and Sohan – vying for the love of a hermit’s daughter Sunita.

The film ‘A Throw of Dice’ has been in the British Film Institute (BFI)’s archives and was digitally restored in 2006, in honour of the 60th anniversary of Indian independence. On June 13, 2008, the film was re-released with a new orchestral score at the Luminato Festival in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Watch the film scene here:

Though ‘A Throw of Dice’ film featured the first scene of Indian cinema but it was Himanshu Rai and Devika Rani’s kiss in ‘Karma’ (1930) which was the first longest kiss of Indian cinema. The four-minute passionate lip-lock between Devika with her reel life co-star and real-life husband Himanshu Rai raised many eyebrows. The on-screen kiss was shared in an era was Indian cinema wasn’t open about bold scenes. Rani was considered the first lady who accepted the challenge and made a bold move.

Watch the film scene here: