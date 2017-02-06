Velentines Day 2017: 7 days of love, know exactly what each day stands for!

Valentine’s Day is a special day for every lover. It is also known as Saint Valentine’s Day or Feast of Saint Valentine. It is a traditional holiday honouring St Velentine or valentinus, a Roman priest. Valentine’s Day is celebrated to give a tribute to him on 14 February each year. The day marks the celebration of one of the most beautiful bond which is bond of love.

Valentine’s Day is an official opportunity and plans to confess their love to their beloved one by showering those gifts such as flowers or greeting cards. But the day is not just for the romantic partner, you can also give Velentine’s Day gifts to your sister, mother, father, daughter or son as sign of your love. Valentine’s Day which is celebrated on 14 February every year paves the way for a Valentine’s Day week which starts from 7th February. The week starts from 7th to 14th February. The week is also called as ‘week of love’.

Here’s a list of Valentine’s Day Week 2017:

Rose Day, (7 February)

Valentine’s week starts with Rose Day, as flowers are the most beloved thing and among them Rose are one of the favourite of every individual. The day is celebrated with great zeal, happiness and enthusiasm among the youngsters who try to propose to their girlfriends by giving rose.

Propose Day, (8 February)

Rose Day is followed by Propose Day and is the second day of the Valentine’s Week. On this day you can directly approach to your love and express your feelings towards him/her. So get ready with lots of surprises to present to your love on this day.

Chocolate Day (9 February)

Chocolate Day is celebrated on 9 February. This day is entirely dedicated to Chocolates and it can’t get better than that. A gift of chocolate or any dessert enhances the charm in a relationship and also put people in a good mood.

Teddy Day (10 February)

After some sweetness, now it’s time to send cute and adorable teddies to your loved ones. Teddy Day falls on 10 February. As we all know females are fond of Teddy Bears and is also key to very female’s heart! Teddy Bears are one of those childhood memories which every girl cherishes.

Promise Day (11 February)

A promise plays an important role in a relationship and fulfilling a promise is the second most important step to keep a relationship going healthy. Love comes with responsibility, promises and commitment. Promise is a day to communicate your commitment to your partner.

Hug Day (12 February)

This is celebrated just two days before Valentine’s Day. There is nothing more reassuring than a comforting cuddle. Hug your beloved tight and make them feel special. A hug is nothing but an expression of affection, care and protection.

Kiss Day (13 February)

Predictably the most popular days of the Valentine’s Week, Kiss Day. This is a beautiful day of the Valentine’s Week. The day is gives lovers a special opportunity to express their love by sharing a passionate kiss. A kiss is a symbol of love, by kissing your partner’s forehead. (it is always not necessary to kiss on lips.)

Valentine’s Day (14 February)

And finally, the day which hold a lot of importance in every couple’s life. There is a famous saying that ‘Don’t wait until it’s too late to tell someone how much you love them, how much you care for them. Because when they’re gone, no matter how loud you shout and cry, they won’t hear you anymore.’ So, what are you waiting for? This is a special day for all the couples, people of all age groups celebrate this beautiful day.

So on the Valentine’s Day and through the Valentine’s Week make sure to express your love to your partner. Go for a meal, enjoy a movie and go for a long ride and make this day unforgettable for your partner.