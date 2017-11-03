What: ‘Udbhavam’, mythic deliberations is an exhibition of recent paintings by well-known artist Arpitha Reddy. There are 28 exquisite communicative paintings displayed here. Governor of Maharashtra, C. Vidyasagar Rao, will be inaugurating the exhibition. Eminent artist from Mumbai Prabhakar Kolte will be the chief guest for the occasion. Arpitha Reddy is a unique and remarkable artist. When voices of rootlessness have become uncomfortable realities of life; she chooses to delve into our cultural narratives which have been rooted so deeply in our belief systems since ages. With intricate art, vibrant colors, emotion enriched figurines, etched with the finest of strokes, she presents before the world the intricate and myriad beauty of myths and folklore with their popular renderings. She talks of harmony, peace and dharma, the core values of Indian culture through the evocative visual drama she unfolds in the Amruta Manthana series. Arpitha is deeply inspired by the Kerala murals and Telengana . Telengana where she was born and spent her growing up years, studying art and absorbing the various local and cultural forms of storytelling through art. Her paintings are a reflection of the same. Her insight, serious research and her own take on the narratives is fresh.









When: October 31 to November 6, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Jehangir Art Gallery, 161-B, M.G. Road, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai

Contact: 09582831664