Towards a positive, new beginning

Enlisting the guidance of those around us can facilitate breaking away from a taxing cycle of failed attempts, and in return help build a life of positive change, writes Farhana Madar

As 2017 dawns upon us, we feel a desire, just like every other year to carpe diem and truly seize each new day that lies ahead. With a fresh start to get things right, there’s an enthusiasm within, to perhaps make little positive changes and stick to goals that we previously wished to achieve.

This motivation and enthusiasm is however, oftentimes, short lived, as we humans have a tendency to fall back to our old patterns and habits. Sometimes, enlisting the guidance of those around us can facilitate breaking away from a taxing cycle of failed attempts, and in return help build a life of positive change if only one is committed to do so.

Reach Your Goals

Looking back in hindsight, we ponder about what we could have and should have done differently; things that perhaps we’ve been struggling to attain, despite a dire urge in wanting to achieve them. So how does one really meet their goals?

While the struggle is real, to provide some guidance on the same, Founder & Life Coach – www.1step2leap.com, Rupa Shende explains, “Act more Plan less. The success of a plan is often influenced by uncertainties that can hinder progress and gives the feeling of “being stuck”. Know your core goals and then do a daily review of your actions with the following three questions: 1) What did I do today? 2) Are these actions taking me towards or away from my goal? 3) What can I do differently?”

She continues, “The answers increase awareness about what is blocking you from achieving your goals and what is working for you. This way you figure out your “own” best strategy to achieve your goal!”

Shende runs 1Step2Leap that extends one on one basis life coaching (Not advising, consultancy or therapy) to those individuals that have committed to make things happen for them. She explains, “We coach individuals to 1) Become crystal clear on what needs to be done 2) Uncover hidden challenges, fears and limiting beliefs. We work together to create an optimal environment to make individual goals a reality.”

With words of wisdom, Shende concludes, “You manifest that which you focus on! Your actions indicate your focus. Pause and take a stock of your activities at regular intervals to find out where you are headed and change the course of action if required!”

In today’s age of instant gratification, we have forgotten the resilience our human spirit possesses. Nobody wants to feel pain or get hurt. But tough times have their own importance. It’s during trials we discover our strengths and evolve as individuals. During such times, be patient with yourself first — Chetna Chakravarthy, Life Coach and Wellness Practitioner

Health Is Wealth

There’s a revitalised feeling that every New Year brings. It’s a time where we have the opportunity to evaluate our life. For many, this evaluation includes a realisation – a desire to live a healthier lifestyle or perhaps wanting to shed some pounds and reach that goal weight.

While one can always work out a sweat in the gym – hopping over from machine to machine and puffing away in the proximity of an enclosed space can turn mundane, an alternate option, one that is gratifying even in the long run, is working amidst nature.

The Organic JYM emphasises on using nature as ones gym with a kitchen and by modifying daily rituals through detoxification, organic feeding and natural workouts. “Go organic by making a beach jog or mud jog regular than a concrete jog as it builds endurance and is injury free. 45 minutes of an organic workout leaves your body feeling rejuvenated, fills your lungs with pure oxygen and gives you the best sleep,” explains Sid Juvekar, Founder of The Organic JYM.

Juvekar continues, “Lifestyles differ and so does food. Opting for the right source of food is extremely important rather than following a hollow blindside. Try adding dry seeds and fruits to your smoothies, that will give you that extra stamina, endurance and keep you energized throughout.”

Sid’s Tip: Chain-smokers require 30% more oxygen, to reach the desired oxygen level. You only get that in abundance in nature rather than closed doors.

Process, Cope, Flow

Life isn’t a constant, easy ride. There are bound to be some bumps along the way, and while we are all human – tough times or sticky situations can naturally muddle us up.

From a rocky road that lies ahead in the love life department, to access pressure to perform longer hours at the work desk – as agonising or frustrating as these phases might be, it is important to deal with them, the right way so that it doesn’t play havoc with our mental equilibrium.

To help provide the light on how to cope, Life Coach and Wellness Practitioner Chetna Chakravarthy shares, “Allow yourself to feel all that you need to without judgment. It is very important to process our emotions appropriately. In today’s age of instant gratification, we have forgotten the resilience our human spirit possesses. Nobody wants to feel pain or get hurt. But tough times have their own importance. It’s during trials we discover our strengths and evolve as individuals. During such times, be patient with yourself first. Allow yourself to feel anger, pain, frustration or any other emotion that is coming up from within.”

She continues, “My favourite trick is to allow myself to feel a so called “negative” emotion for a fixed period – five minutes, thirty minutes, or even one day – whatever I may need. And I also have an action planned when that time limit is through so that I can detach and move on even if it’s just for a bit. Positive or negative, all the emotions are mine and they are there for a reason. Be kind to yourself this year.”

Chakravarthy concludes, “Change is the only constant. Don’t get disheartened. If change is constant, nothing is permanent, and then bad times can’t last forever either, right? Laugh a little, at yourself and at life, and allow yourself to stand still when needed and choose to flow when needed. Remember life is about conscious choices.”