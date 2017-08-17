This Mumbai photographer helps you to recreate vintage family portraits for free

Vintage family photographs are a treasure for any family. The photographs taken were not like today’s casual snapshots but a formal affair when a family would wear best clothes and jewelry. The sepia-shaded photographs would have a family donning an ethnic attire with a garden background waiting for that perfect click. The photographs itself had a story to tell. Most of us flip the old photo albums every now and then. But what if we tell you that you could recreate them? Ace photographer Shiresh R Karrale helps you to do that.

On the occasion of World Photography Day, August 18, Shiresh R Karrale has come up with a pop-up studio called The Old World Photo Studio at Piramal Art Gallery this weekend. The three-day pop-up allows you to dress like a maharaja-maharani or a Marathi mulga-mulgi and create timeless family portraits. Talking about the thought Karrale says, “I am into advertising and I shoot for film stars and celebrities. The idea of vintage family portraits stricken me when once someone asked me to restore an old and damaged photograph clicked in the 1960s. I tried the concept for the first time in the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival in 2009 and it got a good response.” Since then Karrale has shot over 1,000 families.

Not just photo shot, Karrale and his wife Varsha take in-charge of everything from styling to jewelery to props. The most important part is you don’t need to spend even a single penny for the photo shot. Sharing how he manages to organise the event for free even with expensive equipment and costumes, he says, “Today what I am is because of photography and this studio is a return gift to it.”

The Old World Photo Studio

When: August 18 to 20, 12 pm to 8 pm

Where: Piramal Art Gallery, NCPA, Nariman Point

Cost: Free

Check out some of the photographs clicked by Shiresh Karrale: