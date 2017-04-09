These study houses are bookish havens!

There is nothing more comforting than a good book accompanied. It is the most fruitful way of putting good use of your free time (better than spending hours on smartphone playing candy crush or Whatsapp or Facebook et al). And bibliophiles will agree! For time immemorial, libraries have been providing a refuge to readers from the hustle and bustle of the everyday life.

Say the word library and one might erupt with joy like Belle from Beauty and the Beast, or Hermione Granger from Harry Potter or the young Matilda. After all, all it takes for the beast is a library to melt Belle’s heart! And Hermione solves the puzzle of the Basilisk in Chamber of Secrets in the library and Matilda uses books as escapism from her torturous family. So here’s a list of few different study houses…

The Biblioburro, Columbia

Started by an Elementary School teacher Luis Soriano, this moving library takes books via donkeys to villages far and wide in Colombia. Soriano used to travel for hours to delivers books to the less unfortunate and at time would also read to them. The aim for Soriano was to make books accessible to children who would otherwise have no means of reading. What began as a small journey on two donkeys, Alfa and Beto, this portable library has now been made into a more permanent one in Soriano’s hometown La Goria, which houses more than 5000 books.

The Beach Library, Bulgaria

Library on a beach? Sounds odd right? After all, who would spend time immersed in a book when the waters are inviting enough to a dive? But this library on the sandy beach of the Bulgarian Black Sea resort of Albena is quite a hit with the visitors. Built by German architect Herman Kompernas, the library has over 2,500 books in 10 languages. It is made of a special material which is water and sun resistant and during monsoon, the book cases are protected with vinyl. That’s called mixing diving with reading!

Book-Shaped Library, Kansas

What is unique about this library is the structure. What book-lover will walk past by a huge book-like structure without taking a peek inside? The innovative design was pioneered to inspire people of Kansas to spend more time amidst books. ‘The Community Bookshelf’ of the library consists classic titles hand-picked by the locals.

Southfield Public Library, Michigan

This library is surely a children’s delight with features like a storybook entrance, telephone sets that read stories on demand, and several Dr Seuss-inspired statues. The library also conducts several workshops and activities for adults and children, like open-mic sessions where one can read poetry, family story time which is for all ages, dancing sessions, and more.

Biblioteca Sandro Penna, Perugia

Sitting amidst several medieval and historic sites of Perugia, Italy, is a bubble-gum pink saucer in the shape of a UFO created by Hello Kitty and designed by architect Italo Rota. This, ‘UFO’, however, is not hiding any aliens, but rather is a public library named after the poet Sandro Penna. The Biblioteca Sandro Penna, boasts of rose-coloured glass walls that let sunlight in by the day and emit a glow at night (a light for the lost readers?). Whatever was the motivation or reason to create this UFO-library, it is surely an inviting sites for bibliophiles. Its sci-fi meets reality!

Stuttgart City Library, Germany

Designed by Korean architect Eun Young Yi, The Stuttgart City Library looks more like an hi-end Apple store. This ultra-modern library is unlike any other, because like other libraries across the globe, this one, due to its structure, lacks the cosiness and comfort that readers crave for. After all, libraries are supposed to be a haven for silence and medium of getting transferred to the land of words. The library has been criticised for its stark white walls. But it is these walls that let the colourful book spines do all the talking by making them stand out and putting them in the spotlight.

Vasconcelos Library, Mexico

Spreading across 409,000-square-foot the Biblioteca Vasconcelos in Mexico city is termed as Megabiblioteca or megalibrary. The structure of the library, which is designed by Alberto Kalach, looks like a Matrix-inspired dream. This huge haven for book lovers (and lovers of sc-fi) features huge industrial steel fittings, and five grid-like levels with turquoise tinted glass floors with books placed on crystal shelved that give the impression of having been suspended mid-air. The library is a home to 500,000 volumes.

Mailbox Library

Here’s an inspiration for bibliophiles to start their own libraries. Started in 2009 by Todd Bol in honour of his late mother, he put a little wooden house full of books outside his house. The sign on this little wooden structure invited people to take or leave a book. And few years later, there are as many as 6,000 tiny libraries, also called as Little Free Libraries, in 40 countries across the world. In London, the iconic red phone boxes have been converted into 24-hour mini libraries. Berlin has a book forest, cutting shelves into the trunks of fallen trees, which are placed together on a city street and passersby can take or leave a book any time.-Compiled by Manasi Y Mastakar

