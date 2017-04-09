These book cafes are a must visit

If you wish to brush off your boredom and enjoy some ‘me’ time in the company of good music and stories, Disha Prashant will take you on a recce of book cafes. Here’s Library Day special for you!



Every soul on this planet fantasizes about discovering a mystery door to escape the skirmishes of its monotonous life. And what better than escaping into the opus wilderness of literature. Ask a bibliophile to define bliss and he would envisage a room filled with books, some tranquilising music, unknown stories and a hot latte. If you are one of those who is trying to find a way out of the rat race then these eccentric cafes are just the thing for you. Book cafes today are breaking down the tedium and instead coming up with quirky ideas to make cafes more communicative.

Book dates

What used to be just a routine of dropping in, grabbing a book and walking out has now converted into a hub of arts, literature and creativity. There is no ‘silence please’ boards in libraries as people are now enjoying some unique book dates, feels Medha Roy of Manmauji Cafe Pune. Sharing her cafe journey Medha Manmauji, as she likes to be addressed, says, “Our primary motive of establishing this cafe was to encourage art as well as ignite passion towards literature among young minds. We began with a concept called as Book Date where people can speak about their favourite books and interact with each other. The idea behind this concept is for people to exchange books and in turn gain interest in different forms of literature.”





She further adds, “To bring life into these conversations we also have poetry club where budding poets can recite their creations. The idea is to encourage new talent as well as to explore the world of art and literature. We have a special segment known as Storytelling where our in-house storyteller tells a tale. We also have Shayari Nights.”

Kiddo corner

They say literature adds colours to your life. At a time when technology is spreading its web across the globe, the art of reading is somewhere losing its touch with people, especially children. The rising competition bars is drifting kids away from books and the magic of innovation. These cafes, however, are ensuring to enkindle love for reading amidst kids by organising special events. At Cafe ABC and Waari Book Cafe, kids take the centre stage and delve into the depth of literature.

Sharing cafe stories Suvarna Shinde of Cafe ABC says, “We organise children’s literature festival as well as poetry slams for kids and give them a platform to share their creativity. To add to it we also have mystery writing workshops, painting and aero modelling workshops. We introduce these concepts for kids to take interest in books and tickle their tiny brains and explore their creative sides.”

Open mic acts are the in-thing today and children are leaving no stone unturned to make their presence felt on this stage at Waari Book Cafe.

“We have open mic events for children to perform and speak on a topic of their choice or share a story from any of their favourite books. We get good response from kids and their parents as well which implies that parents too are keen on developing interest in kids about books and the treasure it has stored within itself,” says Satee Bhave-Hall from the cafe adding, “We also have a room named ‘peace room’ for people to meditate and relax.”

Musical euphoria

Talk about rising from the ashes and building an empire and one would imagine an action packed Bollywood movie. The story of Amin Sheikh and his cafe Bombay to Barcelona is no less than a flick. What makes this cafe unique is that it is owned and run by street children. Amin Sheikh himself for once was a street kid who after doing numerous odd jobs dreamt of setting up a cafe in the heart of the city.

Sharing his journey he says, “They say that hard days teach you lesson of a lifetime and help you build bridges to your future. My perception behind starting this cafe was for everyone to shun their inhibitions and dive into the world of books. This cafe is run by street children and we serve two special dishes namely Kindness and Happiness. We organise numerous programmes, especially jam sessions and musical concerts. We also have a concept of book sharing where in a person who wants to give a book to the cafe has to share with us as to what is so special about that book.”

Music and books is a beautiful blend as they strike the right chords of our heart. Title Waves at Bandra is a book and music lovers’ paradise. Sharing cafe stories Trushant Tamgaonkar says, “We have live music sessions for our audience at our book boutique and also we organise special events for our readers. We shall soon hold a special programme on celebration of women named BombayWalli.”