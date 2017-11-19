There was no ideology behind Vipreet Buddhi: Mumbai-based indie band Daira

Mumbai-based indie band Daira talks to SHUBHA SHRIVASTAVA, as they launch their second album ‘Vipreet Buddhi’

What is the truth? Why do people fear to accept it? Independent rock band ‘Daira’ delves into these questions as they come up with their second album ‘Vipreet Buddhi’. The album, is the band’s first attempt to improv art (the composition of music without prior preparation), as their two hours’ jamming session turned into a new album.

Birth of the demon

The album’s journey started when the four-member band comprising vocalist Piyush Kapoor, guitarists Vikalp Sharma and Shivam Pant and drummer Pratik Kulgod visited Manali a few months back to explore themselves and their music with band manager Savi Shrivastava. After performing in nine gigs and improvising on the stage, they decided to record an improv session in the studio.

“There was no ideology behind this album. We used to experiment while performing in Manali. Earlier, we used to play a particular set for the audience. After we broke that barrier, it was completely different, as every member started exploring the music without any restriction”, says Piyush Kapoor who also writes songs for the band. He feels more liberated, as he does not have to think about singing in a tune or rhyme. “We used to discuss various things.Everyone had those conversations in bits and pieces in the back of our minds. All those things came out in the album.

We started recording our jam in the studio. After listening, Vikalp mixed and mastered it and we released it as an album.”

Lately, Daira has been trying to break the boundaries of a genre. “We are working with each other for a very long time now. Everyone has understood each other so well that we know to how to communicate without speaking. There is an amazing understanding between the band members”, says Kapoor.

Ideology

Vipreet Buddhi’s theme is propelled from the social and political happenings around us.The album art reads, ‘The end was near. Human against human. There was no brotherhood, no more peace. They only raged war. It was the war of beliefs.’ The album has sixteen songs split in two sides equally.

About the album’s title, drummer Pratik says, “Piyush has always tried to pass on the message about the bad things happening to not so bad people. He voices everything that is happening around us.”The album ends on the note bhoot kaal, bhavishya kaal, vinaash kaal. “We thought of the name Vipreet Buddhi, as it goes with the lyrical content.

Overcoming Challenges

Last year, things were jolted for Daira, as they did not have a sound engineer and the bassist started prioritizing other things over the band. “We were playing with different bass players, which was very frustrating. We were done with the jamming phase and wanted to write more songs. It affected the band psychologically but we got used to it”, says Pratik. “Everything happens for good. If wewouldn’t have reached that point, I don’t think we would have been able to create something like this. All these hard times, changing of sound, leaving of people is like a blessing in disguise,” tells Kapoor.

Keys and Bass

Daira’s manager Savi Shrivastava has also played keyboard in the album. “I was very encouraged by the band members so I started jamming with them. The music became a part of the album, whichis something I will cherish for the rest of my life,” he says. Daira plays with different session players. Calicut-based bassist Aswin Lal has played for Vipreet Buddhi. Aswin shares his experience, “I was tense, as I had never played psychedelic music before. I was trying to be artificial at first but the music was so powerful and beautiful that I got lost. I connected with the frequency after a few minutes and things started to happen.”

Inspiration

Daira takes inspiration from artistes like Pink Floyd, Avial, Rammstein, to name a few. Their first improv album definitely holds a special place in their hearts. “Vipreet Buddhi is very new and exciting and sometimes it’s hard to believe that we played this at one go. It was like a goldilocks situation where everything was right. We are very thrilled to create it and want to do it more”, says Kulgod.

Upcoming Projects

Vipreet Buddhi is out on Apple Music. Daira will be performing in the Hornbill festival in Nagaland in December and go on a multi-city tour to promote the album in the start of new year. Talking about the third album, Savi says, “The song writing for the album is ready. We will start recording as soon as we get the money. It should definitely be out in 2018.”