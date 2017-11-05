The sound of science 

In a first of its kind, music composer Ashutosh Singh starts a web-based platform to tell stories related to oft-known and sometimes unknown topics of science, writes Shillpi A Singh

Do you know what makes the Sun glow? Or for that matter when you are sitting under the shade of a tree, what protects you from the Sun? Or what are past, present, and future? The answers are just a click away at Science Wience, an audio-visual platform, started by music composer Ashutosh Singh and Singapore-based Samir Kumar last month.

And barely a month since its launch, the web platform on YouTube has created quite a buzz with its novel concept to simplify the basics of science for a layperson who wants to know for sure but doesn’t know where to go. It has emerged as a one-stop solution for that kind of audience. Its video on the History of Numbers has got more than 37K views since its launch two weeks ago. The response is encouraging too with students from across the country subscribing to the channel to know more about the subject that can be interesting too.

Serendipity at play

An avid reader, Singh loves to indulge in the company of books of all genres. One day, he thought of starting with something that he is entirely unaware of, like quantum physics. “It was a daunting but an interesting subject. But I stayed put. I got deeply engrossed in the subject, and I delved upon the history of science. It dawned upon me that science is a favourite genre in the West and has been popularised by the likes of Carl Sagan and Richard Feynman. But even though we are in the first quarter of the 21st Century, in India there isn’t any science-based platform to access information, discuss, and enlighten ourselves,” he reminisces.

Watch smart

The concept of Science Wience relies heavily on storytelling in audio-visual medium and uses stories to explain, engage, inform, and create interest and kindle that desire to know a little more. “As someone who has spent more than half of my life in the film industry, storytelling is an art that I know best,” he says. Enamoured by the history of science, he started looking for a business partner to take it forward. “I had people from different professional backgrounds, who approached me for this project but I found my perfect team-mate in Samir, a technocrat-turned-bureaucrat, who is now an investment banker in Singapore.”

Having worked with Kumar in the Maithili language film Mithila Makhaan that won the National Award last year, Singh was more than happy to have him on board. The legwork involved fine-tuning the idea, conceptualising and visualising science-based information, looking for actors to narrate these stories excitingly to grab eyeballs. “The attention span is low, reading capacity is poor, and videos are the most potent tool of storytelling for the younger generation. So the video was our favoured choice,” he recounts.

Team at work

Once the funding had been taken care of, the next task was to get the team in place. The first trial video was helmed by Vishal Chaturvedi, a doctor who gave up his career in medicine to enter the world of playback singing and filmmaking. “I took command of the core creative departments – concept, script and execution – and direction. I spent months finalising the narratives for the episodes to be aired after the formal launch,” he says.

He roped in young theatre actors – Barkha Swaroop Saxena and Richard Joel and Ajay Kumar – to become the face of the channel. “Barkha and Richard come with a lot of experience in theatre and voice-overs for different programmes, while Ajay teaches at National School of Drama. With them around, I was sure that the technical aspects involved in the presentation are in safe hands,” he says. He got an editor, who could chisel the final product and fine-tune it, fit to be aired. The videos are of short duration and are not more than 10 minutes long. “We have a long-term plan in place, and we will take one step at a time,” he adds.

Major attractions

Knowing well that there is no platform to discuss science and knowledge here in India though there are many to teach textbook science, he wants to fill in that gap with his platform. The videos are random for a layperson with different stories on different topics being covered, but all of them are inter-related, he explains. Like the topic of ancient Indian mathematics will be linked to Newton, and they may look incoherent at the moment, but over a period of time, they will complete the big picture.

“We have a Vitamin S, a science capsule that is aired every alternate day. Apart from this, there are interesting topics that we have covered and will continue to cover, and once we have developed a sizeable audience base, we plan to take it to the next level,” he says.

In the offing

A musician at heart, he plans to make music to make science popular. Yes, you heard it right. “We will introduce science music genre. Science has never got its due in our songs. So with this attempt, we plan to take it big,” he quips. On the work front, he has devoted himself to the launch of Science Wience, cutting down on music composing assignments, and limiting it to working on a selected few projects.