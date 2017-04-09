The real meaning of freedom

Freedom basically means fulfilling the desires we want – while giving up the wishes we don’t mind giving up, writes Dr Shrirang Bakhle

“I live in a free country where I can do anything I want – except what my wife, my parents, my children, my neighbours, my boss, my doctor, my dentist, my banker, my lawyer, the police, the traffic police, my religious leaders and my PR people tell me not to do!” That’s freedom!

What is ‘freedom’? Every human activity and concept arises from the mind and has impact on the minds. So, if we want to know what freedom (and loss of freedom) means, we need to understand it in terms of the mind and its events. So, freedom means the freedom to fulfil all the wishes. The loss of freedom is when we are not allowed to fulfil our wishes.

There are many parts of the mind: beliefs, wishes, emotions, that attention of the mind and the mental abilities. But out of all these, the wishes are the closest to the ‘I’. We can almost say that the ‘I’ is made up of all the wishes that each of us has. We can give up our beliefs, we can give up our emotions. But if we have to give up our wishes, it almost feels like somebody is tearing out a part of our body. For example, consider a student whose exams are very near. The preparation has not been good. The parents tell her to give up using her mobile for a few weeks. But the wish to use the mobile is so strong that the child feels that it is like the pain of amputation!

There was this alcohol addicted guy who came back from the doctor’s clinic with a serious look on his face. He tells his wife, “Every time I visit the doctor, he tells me stop alcohol. So, finally, I have decided to stop…” The wife smiles with a pleasant surprise … The guy continues, “So, finally, I have decided to stop … going to that doctor!” Any person, who asks somebody to give up a wish, is sure to become unpopular!

A friend of mine was telling me why he doesn’t like dieticians in general. This is because they tell clients to give up eating this, give up eating that etc. He says, he liked one dietician because she never made him give up any of his wishes. Instead she was positive: she asked him to start taking various things – like lemon and honey in water in the mornings! Now, don’t ask me how much weight he lost, but he continued with the dietician for a long time!

This freedom desire is almost instinctual. Even six-month old babies show this. For example, a baby is happily lying on the bed, constantly moving the arms and legs. You just try and hold the baby’s arms close to the body – in order to prevent the baby from moving. Soon, the baby will start howling in protest – because of losing the freedom to move the arms as s/he pleases! You let go of the arms and the baby regains the freedom to move the arms and immediately the smile returns!

We used to have a pet dog that was always free to roam inside the house. But when some guests, who did not like dogs, would come, we had to tie him with a leash. He could lie down comfortably in his favourite spot with the leash. But, no! He would start barking in protest so much that we had to untie him. As soon as he was untied, he would go and happily lie down at exactly the same favourite spot – but, now without the leash! That dog did not want his freedom – the wish to roam wherever he wanted – to be curtailed!

Any punishment basically means restricting some of the wishes of the person being punished. For example, suppose a parent want to punish a child who has misbehaved. So, she says, “No TV for you for two days.” This means antagonizing a dear wish of the wish of the child. The ultimate punishment is when a judge sends a criminal to prison. It means loss of freedom – to fulfil so many wishes: the wish to go where one wants, the wish to meet whoever one wants, the wish to enjoy various entertainments, attend functions etc. Considering this concept, all the cages of all the animals and birds can be considered to be prisons! The only rational use of cages is when the animal or bird has to be kept for treatment.

Jokingly, many people call a marriage as a loss of freedom – as compared to the bachelor days (and bachelorette days)! Both the parties have to let go of so many wishes – in exchange for fulfilling so many other wishes. So, there is nothing like ‘complete freedom’! Freedom basically means fulfilling the desires we want – while giving up the wishes we don’t mind giving up!