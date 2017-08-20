The exchange offer you cannot miss

Got a closet full of once or hardly worn clothes or unused accessories, bags, footwear… Now is your chance to exchange them for free or even sell them off, writes Shillpi a Singh

‘I have nothing to wear…’ Yes, we all know this statement. Despite a cupboard teeming with clothes and accessories, there’s hardly a chance when most of us would get exactly what we want to wear, at the time of need. Shopping at swanky malls or running around looking for that perfect stuff ain’t easybut hey, how many of us actually repeat that one dress we got for that one special occasion? Or for that matter, those painful stilettos bought only for your cousin’s wedding. We,most of the time than not, end up with a lot of things that are stashed in the closet, lying unattended, for days, weeks, months and maybe years at a stretch. And such a closet-threatening situation challenges both our fashion sense and sensibilities. But what if we could swap our closet?

Barter for better

“It struck me, what if I could make borrowing legitimate, not just from people I know but people I don’t know. Access to a million closets, whenever you want, without having to spend crazy amounts of money to buy things. That’s how my venture was born,” says Nancy Bhasin, founder of This For That, a mobile-only fashion swapping app that started its operations in Delhi NCR. Her online clothes sharing platform is an attempt to resolve the perennial problem that a woman faces by swapping her closet with another like-minded woman and that too without spending money to buy new things all the time. Elucidating it further, she says, “Members of the community open up a part of their closet that they want to share with others and can swap clothes, shoes, bags, cosmetics and accessories on a permanent or temporary basis. It entirely depends on the swapper.”

Buy & sell if you can

But if This for That is all about swapping, there are a host of other e-commerce sites and mobile apps that allow a customer to buy and sell their pre-owned stuff such as shoes, bags, accessories, and cosmetics, and gently used clothes. “We follow a community approach towards buying and selling, with users actively engaging with each other to buy and sell their pre-owned. We take care of all logistics, payments for their users and providea super simple app to its users to shop, track and sell, and that without any signup formalities. Users can shop from hand-picked finds from people they follow and buy apparel at a fraction of the market price,” says Palkush Chawla, co-founder, Elanic, a Bengaluru-based peer-to-peer marketplace for pre-owned lifestyle goods, that provides pickup service to around 50 major cities and deliver to over 4,000 Pincodes.

The T factor

If fashion is all about taste, buying online is all about trust. “This For That is an engaged community of women, who get together on the platform and eventually end up sharing much more than just fashion. We are building the community on values of trust, bonding and sharing,” says Bhasin. But gaining the trust of buyers and sellers or even swappers is easier said than done. While the buyer needs to be doubly sure that the product that he or she is planning to buy online from someone else’s closet is authentic (especially if it is a pre-owned luxury product), in good condition and appropriately priced, the seller needs to know if the deal is worth it, or and the price quoted is the best price that can be offered for pre-owned expensive items.

But once the trust has been won, it is for there to stay. “I bought a blazer of Ecru Luxury at 60% off the original price, and they were as good as new. I have been shopping from them ever since then,” says Anuraag, a frequent shopper at Envoged, a platform to shop and sell luxury and premium fashion wear. And mind you, the company takes care of every product that is listed on their site, and they go an extra mile to ensure that the product is reusable and refurbished/sanitided wherever the need be. The Mumbai-based company boasts of a strong team of authenticators, and the product has to pass through a rigorous checklist of conditions to be qualified as a 100 per cent authentic to be eligible for sale on the site.

Quirky favourites

“I’ve shopped stuff from the closets of Gauhar Khan, Anusha Dandekar, Karan Kundra, Pooja Gor and many other TV stars from the app to gift it to my wife and family members,” gushes Chawla, whose research on business ideas in the pre-owned space and quest to find pre-owned items to sell took him to his girlfriend’s (now his wife) closet. “There was a lot of unused stuff and though I failed miserably in convincing her to sell items from her wardrobe on classifieds, it translated into a business idea,” he says on how he started Elanic with his batch mate at IIT, Kharagpur, AbhilashNarahari, and Aditi Rohan, a NIFT graduate, in 2015. So what are you waiting for? Get ready to swap, buy or sell your clothes, accessories, footwear, cosmetics and earn too.

How it works

Elanic

A users post the items to sell on Elanic in as less as 11 clicks. Interested buyers can chat and bargain with the sellers and once they both agree, the buyer pays online to confirm the order. The seller schedules a pickup of the item from within the app and keeps the item packed and ready. An executive from Elanic’s Logistics partner firms picks the item from the sellers doorstep and the same is delivered to the buyer. Once the order is fulfilled, the seller receives their earning as Elanic credits on the app, which they can use to shop on the app or cash out to their bank account.

This for That The process is quick and easy. A user clicks and uploads pictures of the beauties in one’s closet (clothes, bags, shoes, accessories and cosmetics) to your profile. The user then has to assign a credit value to those stuff (whatever one thinks is its worth). A user can browse photos of equally stunning things from other women’s closets and take a pick. If there’s something that you want to exchange, then swap and get door step delivery.

Envoged

A user can upload a photo of the luxury branded apparel, bag, footwear or accessory from their closet on their mobile application. The Envoged team first authenticates the product, after which it is sanitised, photographed, catalogued and delivered to the buyer once sold. Once the product sells, the seller is credited the due amount (which is the listing price minus the commission).