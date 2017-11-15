Tata Literature Live 2017: Your guide to the literature extravaganza!

It’s the time of the year again when everyone from academicians to activists, from authors to Bollywood stars, and many others, marks their presence to the most celebrated literature fest of the city – Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai Litfest 2017. The festival is in its eighth edition and will see over 100 authors and thinkers to present stories that will engage, enthrall and entice the participants. The lineup includes Shashi Tharoor, Peter Frankopan, Allan Sealy, Francine Prose, Jeet Thayil , Meg Rosoff , AC Grayling, Thomas Friedman, Uday Mehta, P Chidambaram, Peter Frankopan, Peter Frankopan, Naresh Fernandes, Teesta Setalvad, Mark Kurlansky, Keki Daruwalla, Thomas Friedman, Michael Fehr, Meg Rosoff, Shabana Azmi , Javed Akhtar, Frédéric Beigbeder and Michael Fehr, among others. The four-day extravaganza begins on November 16 and concludes on November 19 and will be held across two venues – NCPA, Nariman Point and Prithvi Theatre, Juhu. Entry is free and on a first come, first serve basis.

So whether you love mythology or history, mind views or world views, there is something for everyone. Here’s your super guide to the Tata Literature Live 2017.

Day One: November 16

Who got the better deal?

The festival kick starts with an opening ceremony followed by a special event by Oxford historian, Peter Frankopan and LitFest favourite Shashi Tharoor. In an intellectual slugfest Frankopan and Tharoor will discuss on who got the better deal from the British Empire.

Where: Tata Theatre, NCPA

When: 1:30 pm to 3 pm

Book in Focus: 1984

The panel discussion is a new litfest feature. Famous writers explain their take on a classic, and its relevance to the current time. The book is George Orwell’s ‘1984’. Allan Sealy (author), Francine Prose (New York Times bestselling novelist), Jeet Thayil (poet, novelist and musician) and Margaret Drabble (D.B.E., novelist and critic) will lead the discussion.

When: 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA

Word Count

Do writers read differently from others? Is there anything called a professional eye? Panelists Meg Rosoff (award winning author), Nell Leyshon (award winning playwright and novelist) and Sergio Chejfec (award winning writer) reveal what we do not know. The session will be chaired by Chandrahas Choudhury (Commonwealth First Book Award nominee)

When: 6:30 to 7:30

Where: Little Theatre, NCPA

The Dubliners Dilemma

James Joyce ranks among the greatest prose writers of the twentieth century. A magical evocaton of pre-revolution Dublin, it begins of all places in London in 1914 shortly before the outbreak of World War 1, in the basement workroom of publisher Grant Richards. The debonair but cautious Englishman had previously rejected ‘Dubliners’ out of worry it might breach strict obscenity laws. Now he re-reads the manuscript and recalls his uncomfortable correspondence with the truculent young Irish genius. Should he reconsider and publish now? In all their magical glory, the stories of Dublin, a city he has never visited, come to vivid life around him.

When: 6:30 to 7:30

Where: Godrej Theatre, NCPA

Fiction as Fact

The discussion is about ‘Living in a post-truth world’. ‘Post Truth’ is Word of the Year, Thank you Mr Trump. How do we cope? Professor of Philosophy Grayling, Pulitzer prize winning New York Times columnist, Friedman and Professor of Politics at New York University, Uday Mehta try to find an answer. The session is lead by panelists AC Grayling, Thomas Friedman and Uday Mehta.

When: 6:30 to 7:30

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA

Debate: We are living in a nanny state

What’s a ‘Nanny State’? When the government tells you what to eat, drink, dress and think, just like a nanny does when looking after children. Are we in India already there? Or is the government working to clean up society? Shashi Tharoor; Paranjape who is a professor at JNU; Mitra, Editor of ‘The Pioneer’ and Alagh, former CEO of Britannia, debate the question. Expect fireworks of the intellectual kind.

When: 8 pm to 9:30

Where: Tata Theatre, NCPA

Day Two: November 17

Lynchpin

The discussion on ‘The politics of mob violence’ will be lead by Naresh Fernandes (editor of Scroll.in), Teesta Setalvad (senior journalist, educationist and activist) and Thomas Blom Hansen (Reliance-Dhirubhai Ambani Professor of Anthropology at Stanford University).

When: 10:30 am to 11:30 am

Where: Little Theatre, NCPA

Express yourself!

If you always wanted to have a special voice that shine through your writing? The vital differences between you and others can help make your words unique and vocal. Let American writer Meg Rosoff show you the way. The workshop helps you to explore ‘self’ through a Q&A session and develop a unique voice in the writing.

When:11 am to 1 pm

Where: Sea View Room, NCPA

Between the Sheets

Award-winning journalist and author Mark Kurlansky challenges common assumptions about the impact of technology on paper and argues that it is here to stay.

When: 12 noon to 1 pm

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA

Crime Fiction

UK writer Dan Waddell shows you how to create believable, sympathetic central characters for your crime novel to draw the reader in and engage them in your story.

When: 2 pm to 4 pm

Where: Sea View Room, NCPA

Seventy..And to hell with it!

In her new book about becoming 70 years old, Shobhaa De speaks about the significant milestones in her life. The feisty author will be in conversation with Anil Dharker.

When: 5 pm to 6 pm

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA

Launch of Talking Films

Famous poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar recites his recent poems in Urdu, which Shabana Azmi will translate into English. To be followed by a three-way conversation with Anil Dharker.

When: 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA

Day Three: November 18

Going North or South

Which way is the economy headed? You can’t get a more qualified panel to discuss this question. The discussion will be lead by Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, RBI Governor Y V Reddy and HSBC head Naina Lal Kidwai. The economist Ranade orchestrates the conversation.

When: 10:30 am to 11:30 am

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA

Berlin, London and Mumbai

The conversation is about how cities have inspired new narratives. A leading German novelist Ulrike Draesner talks about the impact of cities on writing with Lifetime Achievement winning novelist Kiran Nagarkar.

When: 10:30 am to 11:30 am

Where: Little Theatre, NCPA

Metro Lands

The moving roots of Mumbai and Paris. A most unusual session where French and Indian poets recite, translate and dissect each other’s poems. The session will see Joelle Jolivet (children’s books illustrator), Karthika Naïr (recipient of 2015 Tata Literature Live! Award for fiction, Roshni Vyam (award winning Gond artist) and Sampurna Chattarji (poet, novelist, translator and children’s author).

When: 12 noon to 1 pm

Where: Little Theatre, NCPA

There’s nothing funny about writing humour

Gary Shtyengart (author and recipient of Bollinger Everyman Wodehouse Prize) in conversation with Aditi Mittal (Indian standup comedian)

When: 12 noon to 1 pm

Where: Prithvi Theatre

From Plate to Page

The discussion comprises about stories about food in conversation with Mark Kurlansky and Antoine Lewis. Mark (playwright and foreign correspondent for The International Herald Tribune, The Chicago Tribune, The Miami Herald and The Philadelphia Inquirer) has written histories of salt, of cod, and scintillating books on food. Antoine (food and wine writer and columnist) is the thinking man’s food writer.

When: 2 pm to 3 pm

Where: Godrej Theatre, NCPA

Con Banega Crorepati

Are scams here to stay? The discussion will see N Ram (Chairman and former Editor-in- Chief of The Hindu), P Chidambaram (former Union Minister of Finance and writer) and YV Reddy (former Chairman of the Fourteenth Finance Commission of India).

When: 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Day Four: November 19

Remembering Indira

Mrs Gandhi would have been 100 years old today. On her centenary day, panelists – P Chidambaram (former Union Minister of Finance and writer), Peter Galbraith (former US Senator and diplomat) and Uday Singh Mehta (Indian author and recipient of the Carnegie Scholars prize) – talk about her legacy and her place in history.

When: 10:30 to 11:30 am

Where: Experimental Theatre Garden, NCPA

Hum Hain Hindustani

What does it mean to be Indian? In the present context of nationalism with its new, rigid definitions, who is a ‘true Indian’ and what does that mean? How to minorities and fringe groups find their nationalism?

When: 10:30 am to 11:30 am

Where: Prithvi Theatre

Can India create another Mahatma?

A fascinating subject for any age: Could a Mahatma Gandhi be relevant today? All the panelists – Makarand Paranjape, Mark Kurlansky and Shimon Lev – have written books on Gandhi, and they bring international perspectives.

When: 2 pm to 3 pm

Where: Godrej Theatre, NCPA

Elected Dictators

The phrase ‘Elected Dictators’ seems like a contradiction in terms, yet we see evidence of it everywhere today. Columnists and writers Kesavan, Visvanathan and Shekhar Gupta and former diplomat Galbraith explore this strange phenomenon and its repercussions.

When: 5 pm to 6 pm

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA

Fiction VS Non-Fiction

The panelists – Amish Tripathi (Indian author), Manu Pillai (Award winning Indian author) and Prayaag Akbar (Author and former editor of Scroll) – have worked in both forms, so are in the best position to answer this vexed question. An interesting fact to bring into the discussion: there’s more (and better) non-fiction than fiction being written in Indian today. Why?

When: 5 pm to 6 pm

Where: Godrej Theatre, NCPA