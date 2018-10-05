Sunburn City Festival is happening in Mumbai, here’s all about it!

Sunburn City Festival, also known as Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival, kicked off its 12th season earlier this month. Incredible visuals, giant stage décor and an amazing line-up of national and international artists, makes the festival one of favourites in the country. The multi-city festival held its Bengaluru edition on October 5 and will be followed by a two day festival from October 6 and 7 in Mumbai and Delhi, simultaneously.

Artists’ line-up

October 6:

Yellow Claw – The duo from Amsterdam – Jim Aasgier and Nizzle – presents music with a wide range of genres and often incorporate elements from hip-hop, dubstep, trap, and hardstyle.

DJ Moksi – They play music that is a combination of different genres and have created their own new genre Bass House.

October 7:

Above and Beyond – The English Electronic Music group consists of Jono Grant, Tony McGuinness, and Paabo Siljamaki. The trio has a lot of hits like ‘Sun & Moon’, ‘Always’ and ‘Love is Not Enough’ to their credit. The group has performed around the globe at music festivals and clubs.

Malaa – The New Zealand singer Evan Sinton, better known by his stage name Maala, is an electronic music DJ and producer. His single ‘Notorious’ was a major hit. He has also won Best Male Solo artist at the New Zealand Music Awards.

Kristian Nairn – The North Irish DJ and actor is popular for his character ‘Hodor’ in the fantasy series ‘Game Of Thrones’. He has performed at various festivals and clubs across the globe.

Sunburn City Festival – Mumbai Tour

When: October 6 and 7, 4 pm onwards

Where: Jio Garden, Bandra Kurla Complex

Pass rates: For two-day pass – Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000

Single-day pass – Rs 1,750 to Rs 3,500