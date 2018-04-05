StyleCracker Borough turns 5: 5 things to expect at the fashion festival in Mumbai

The StyleCracker Borough turns five this weekend. What started as an experimental pop-up shop has today become one-stop-shop for all fashion enthusiasts. The fifth edition of the fashion extravaganza brings over 130 brands, workshops, live music, food and drinks section, under one roof. Indulge in lip-smacking cuisines curated by the Bombay Fusion – The Food Festival. There are a lot of fun activities and giveaways too. As Stylecracker Borough turns five, we bring you five things to expect at the fashion extravaganza happening this weekend in Mumbai.

Exclusive collections

Expect exclusive collections by designers Tanvi Kedia, Daniel Syiem, Shehla Khan, Annie Nimmu and Arpita Mehta.

Complimentary massages

When you are done with your shopping, head to the booth by VLCC Health Care Limited and enjoy complimentary foot massages and manicures. Also, get some freebies to try at home.

Free workshops

NOW (Natural Organic World) that makes effective products from natural ingredients for hair, skin and beauty care has come up with fun workshops. Learn to make organic soaps, DIY face scrubs and more. Also, get some Summer makeup and skincare tips. The most important part? These workshops are open to all and are completely free.

Food

Dig into the most delicious treats from over 30 food pop-ups while you shop your heart out. From popsicles to coffee to momos, there is something for every palate.

Kid-friendly

If you are worried where to keep your little ones when you are busy hopping the shops, then let us tell you the StyleCracker Borough is a kid-friendly zone. The playground is filled with fun activities including block printing, baking, canvas painting, ice-cream stick crafts, magic corner and more.

StyleCracker Borough 5th anniversary edition

When: April 7 and 8

Timings: 10 am to 10 pm

Where: Members Enclosure, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mahalaxmi