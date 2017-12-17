Slimy Route: Sui generis therapies to beat stress and depression

Afraid of visiting the therapist? Is stress giving you sleepless nights? Disha Prashant takes you into the world of sui generis therapies to help keep stress and depression far afield

“Still water runs deep”, this Latin proverb has a profound meaning which says that what seems quiet on the exterior is quite chaotic on the inside. Citified words like stress, depression, mental disorders or psychological disorders are used like casual words today but no one has precisely delved into the depths of these complications. The fast-paced world has brought with it a hefty baggage of stress and depression, which is gravely affecting young minds today. By young minds we mean kids within the age group of three to 15 years.

Appalling statistics reveal that over 47% kids falling within this age group are seeking medical help to overcome stress. Not just kids, but adults too are rapidly getting entangled in the web of depression and anxiety. On a scale of five, approximately three adults are undergoing treatment for stress-relief and depression. However, thanks to latest ameliorations in the world of cyberspace, one can now undergo therapy with the click of a button.

The internet too has its own sets of pros and cons. What was till date just a median of visual entertainment has now taken the form of visual therapy. We are talking about slime balls, kinetic sand and clay therapies. These terms sound a little kooky, however, are currently considered to be the best form of therapeutic treatments to help overcome stress and depression.

Relive stress

According to therapists and psychologists there is no concrete reason for what causes stress or depression. To explain in precise words, depression or stress occurs when things do not go as per planned, thereby breaking an individual’s morale and self-confidence, ultimately affecting mental health. Our brain functions like a recorder and, hence, situations that affect us deeply get automatically stored in the sub-conscious mind. An instant recall of these incidents causes stress attacks.

Au courant therapies like kinetic sand and squishy balls are currently recommended by therapists worldwide. Made with basic materials, these squishy balls are now being used across the world to help relieve stress.

Logging into social media, you will witness a gazillion pages dedicated to videos associated with DIY slime balls or kinetic sands. Ethan is a noted instagrammer and runs one such successful page which has helped a lot of people overcome stress and anxiety. “Slime and sand posts always perform well on my page. I often find people messaging me that it helps them with stress and anxiety, which I feel is incredible. The videos are extremely simple, yet so relaxing and stress relieving. People subscribed to my page, thoroughly enjoy these types of posts and so do I, since I am able to impact people’s lives in such a positive manner,” says he.

New therapies

Ever wondered that cake icing art, too, can help people relax? If this leaves you baffled then you are still running off the track. Art as they say has scientifically played a pivotal role in helping people relieve stress, anxiety and depression. However, the concerning fact is that this stress is now visible in kids belonging to UKG to second standard feels counselling psychologist Chandan Raj Shekhawat.

“As a counsellor, we see a lot of parents and kids approaching us with the problem of stress. The rising competitive levels has brought with it immense stress which is noticeable in kids falling within this age group. It is in this phase that kids end up getting angry, they become violent and are unable to vent out their frustration. While some end up getting violent, there are serious cases where kids get introvert. Parents need to create a comfort level and communicate with their children and help them to open up and share their fears. Unravelling what is going on inside a child’s mind is quite difficult however these therapeutic techniques will help us as well as the kids in overcoming stress,” says she.

Sharing insights on body and mind development she says, “Along with better nutrition and sufficient sleep it is important to indulge their mind in positive activities. Playing with clay will not just help improve their concentration but will also release stress. Moulding clay works as means of acupressure, thereby helping kids or even adults to keep stress and anxiety at bay.”

Parental thought

Surekha Nayak, mother of a four-year-old is worried about the way things are shaping up for her child today. Revealing her concerns, she says, “The augmenting academic pressure on kids has led to serious stress not just for them but also parents. We have faintly heard about these kinds of therapies and would love to use them on our kids. It is important for kids to take interest in what they learn and not just mug up. These novel techniques are indeed opening a new chapter in the world of therapies.”

These therapies are still in its nascent stages and therapists around the world are experimenting its varied uses. A lot of research is being conducted into these kinds of therapies and their effect on people suffering from stress and depression. Decoding mind games is tough but these therapies are surely laying new foundations and are also giving a ray of hope for people undergoing stress and depression.