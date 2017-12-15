Shop on a budget! Our guide to Mumbai’s Christmas street shopping!

It is the time of the year again when Mumbai markets transform to cater all our Christmas shopping needs. From Christmas trees to wreath, from decorative stuff to Santa accessories, you name it and you get it. To the South of the city, head to Colaba Causeway and Crawford Market’s Abdul Rehman Street to get your festive fills. Both the markets are a shopping paradise and have endless shops and stalls that deals in gadgets, cosmetics, and clothes. Not to forget the authentic Goan sweets you get at Colaba. During the month of December, both the markets turn into a bustling market for Christmas goodies and treats. The street is entirely studded with Christmas trees, wreaths, cribs, socks, bells, balls, lights, garlands and more. Here’s our guide to affordable street shopping in Mumbai.

Tip: To avoid rush try to visit the markets in mornings.

Christmas tree

The price of the Christmas tree ranges from Rs 50 to Rs 2,500 depending on the height, size, colour and comes with or without decorations. If you opt for a decorated Christmas tree it is adorned with hangings, stockings, bells, balls and tiny Santa.

Cost:

Rs 50 for tiny Christmas tree

Rs 400 for 2.5 to 3 feet green Christmas tree

Rs 500 for 2.5 to 3 feet green Christmas tree with decoration

Rs 1,200 for 4 feet white Christmas tree

Rs 1,500 for a green and white Christmas tree

Rs 2,500 for a 3 feet green Christmas tree with decoration

Artificial flowers and foliage

Add a little seasonal cheer to the festival with artificial flowers and foliage. The Christmas flowers collection includes silk flowers, glittery flowers, wreaths, and bouquets, among others, and comes in different sizes and colours.

Cost: Rs 150 to Rs 3,000

Christmas wreaths

Adorn your house in style with colourful wreaths. These wreaths are available in different types of silk wreaths, fiber optic wreaths, dried Christmas wreaths, silk wreaths, ribbon wreaths and flower wreaths, among others. You can also get traditional wreaths that are red and green in colour.

Cost: Starts from Rs 250

Christmas ornaments

Get Christmas ornaments and tree toppers at low prices. Ornaments of different shapes are size – from simple balls to artistic designer ornaments are available. Each packet of ornament contains 5-6 pieces of ornaments.

Cost: Rs 50 per packet

Santa suit and accessories

Here you will find a large collection of Santa costumes for men, women, and kids. And Santa accessories add a perfect touch to the suit. From beards to bells, from toy bags to gloves, here you will find every accessory you need to have that perfect Santa look.

Cost: Santa suit- Starts Rs 700

Stockings- Rs 50 for plain, Rs 100 for socks with beads and embroidery

Cap- Rs 50

Head/hair bands: Rs 50 per piece

Wall hanging decor

Shop from a range of ‘Merry Christmas’ and ‘Santaclaus’ wall hanging decor here. You can also choose from their decorative stickers and posters.

Cost: Rs 150

Pouches

Get this cute little potli-like bags that come in different colours and sizes. These pouches can also be used as treat bags.

Cost: Rs 150 for 12 bags