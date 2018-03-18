Shatrujeet Nath: I will go where stories take me

Juhi Chawla speaks to Shikha Jain about ‘The Women of India Organic Festival’ of which she is a brand ambassador and gives a deeper insight into the natural and chemical-free world of food items

Organic products grown with natural fertilisers can have a major impact on one’s mental and physical health as well as on the environment. Organic food often has more beneficial nutrients, such as antioxidants, than their conventionally-grown counterparts. Organic food consumption may also reduce the risk of allergic disease, overweight and obesity.

The Women of India Organic Festival that celebrates and promotes women farmers and entrepreneurs in the organic field from across India is organised in Delhi on an annual basis since 2015 and is now coming to Mumbai for the first time to exhibit their goods ranging from food, spices, wellness, personal care, home improvement, kitchen composters and solar products.

Importance of organic food

Since Juhi Chawla truly believes in living in an organic way wrote to Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, Union Minister for Women & Child Development who supports this festival for bringing it to Mumbai to make more people aware about healthy and happy living. Maneka Sanjay Gandhi explains the importance of making the shift to organic, “We are very happy to present Mumbai with healthy and pure organic food. Organic food contains far more vitamins, minerals and nutrients than those produced with chemical fertilizers, pesticides and preservatives. For the nation too, organic farming is better as it ultimately reduces cost of cultivation by 25-40% and increases the incomes of farmers thanks to improved quality of production as also the quality of soil. For families, children are particularly vulnerable to pesticide exposure. Now with the affordability factor coming into organic produce, we should make a concerted effort to promote this sustainable alternative.”

Speaking from her personal experience Juhi says, “Once you start eating organic food, you never want to touch the chemicals.”

“People go to exhibitions to witness all the glamourous things that are displayed, then why not something like this when it is about your own health. Every family will be able to connect to it because what is more important is feeding your family with a 100% genuine product that can be afforded by people from all walks of life,” she further adds.

How to be certified

It will also feature capacity building technical sessions for women. There will be a session conducted by Ministry of Commerce and Industry, government of India on the importance of ‘India Organic’ Certification and its processes. The objective is to bring clarity on the steps involved in applying for a certification and its advantages. The other session will focus on the business of sourcing organic produce and minimum standards required for exporting these goods.

Juhi further talks about insecticide sprays we all use to keep our house from bugs or any other insect, similarly, such chemicals are sprayed on conventional food (because bugs also sit on it) which rather becomes vicious and hence, is hazardous to health.

Being oblivious to Mitti Cool products until she came across a video about it made her wonder how things can be simplified in the most fascinating way. To which she added, “If you work with nature, you can go much further”. Because the ply of organic food is very less, but it is mightier in nutrients and through this we can encourage farmers’ growth and increase the demand and supply for the same.

Embracing nature

The Mahila Arthik Vikas Mandal, Maharashtra (MAVIM) is hosting a 5-day event from March 16 to 20 at the World Trade Centre. This festival of organic products will highlight the health and environmental advantages of organic goods and provide a platform to women engaged in it by boosting the development of easily accessible sales outlets for producers from the remotest corners of India. Organic farming relies on techniques such as crop rotation, green manure, compost, vermiculture and natural methods of pest control. Further, ongoing research indicates that wild plants and birds are much more abundant around organic farms than around conventional ones. Organic plants and food crops have also contained higher amounts of salicylic acid which fights bowel cancer and the hardening of arteries that leads to heart conditions, strokes and other ailments.

Organic produce such as cereals, rice, pulses, spices, cosmetics, household products, pickles, organic ice cream, oils, honey, tea, hair care, bath care, beauty care, aromatherapy products, solar products, kitchen composters, organic cotton fabric, linen, organic seeds and other bio products will be on sale in several exotic varieties.