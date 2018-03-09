Shashi Tharoor birthday: 10 words from Tharoorian English we bet you didn’t know!

So you call yourself a grammar nazi? Do you think your English vocabulary is strong? No matter how strong is your vocabulary, there is one man whose English is better than everyone else. He is Mr Shashi Tharoor. The MP from Thiruvananthapuram has always made us feel bad for not paying attention in our English classes. He introduced us to ‘apposite’, ‘fatuous’ and ‘calumny’ among others. We are so used to his short and crisp tutorial that even when he made a typographical error – which autocorrect has spelled ‘than ghoonghat’ as ‘thang hoong hats’ while commenting on the ‘Padmavati’ movie controversy, many users mistook the typo as an actual word and started their hunt for the new word. He has always proved to be that English professor we always needed. On the occasion of his 62nd birthday, we bring to you 10 words from the Tharoorian English you probably didn’t know the meaning before ‘Sassy Thaoor’ tweeted them. Let’s see if you can guess their correct meanings.

Pleased to confirm this story. We filed today in Delhi High Court. Had enough of his campaign of calumny. https://t.co/ThcI7AHGiu — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 26, 2017



Tweet: “Pleased to confirm this story. We filed today in Delhi High Court. Had enough of his campaign of calumny.”

Meaning: Slander

That must be the last word on this fatuous controversy. https://t.co/jnNYTBqIVc — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 7, 2018

Tweet: That must be the last word on this fatuous controversy.

Meaning: Pointless

To all the well-meaning folks who send me parodies of my supposed speaking/writing style: The purpose of speaking or writing is to communicate w/ precision. I choose my words because they are the best ones for the idea i want to convey, not the most obscure or rodomontade ones! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 13, 2017

Tweet: To all the well-meaning folks who send me parodies of my supposed speaking/writing style: The purpose of speaking or writing is to communicate w/ precision. I choose my words because they are the best ones for the idea i want to convey, not the most obscure or rodomontade ones!

Meaning: Boastful

Their harassment was puerile. One so-called journalist even asked “why do you have an evil laugh?” Another called me a murderer&added “sir”! https://t.co/QVmTVm5BaM — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 3, 2017

Tweet: Their harassment was puerile. One so-called journalist even asked “why do you have an evil laugh?” Another called me a murderer&added “sir”!

Meaning: Silly and immature

Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations&outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalst — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 8, 2017

Tweet: Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations&outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalst

Meaning: A confused mixture

Puritanical patriarchy run rampant. By sexualizing innocent affection between friends & fellow students, we are creating self-conscious hypocrites trained to suppress their feelings. And in this case, damaging a student’s academic career. I’m appalled. https://t.co/An0yScjBep — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 17, 2017

Tweet: Puritanical patriarchy run rampant. By sexualizing innocent affection between friends & fellow students, we are creating self-conscious hypocrites trained to suppress their feelings. And in this case, damaging a student’s academic career. I’m appalled

Meaning: Displaying a very strict or censorious moral attitude.

For Lok Sabha buffs, I will be speaking around 5pm for approximately ten minutes on the Government’s Supplementary Demand for Grants. While we will not oppose, I will point out certain lacunae incl re: aid for #CycloneOckhi victims — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 21, 2017

Tweet: For Lok Sabha buffs, I will be speaking around 5pm for approximately ten minutes on the Government’s Supplementary Demand for Grants. While we will not oppose, I will point out certain lacunae incl re: aid for #CycloneOckhi victims

Meaning: An unfilled space

Glad to see @ThePrintIndia delve into legislative arcana in tracing my efforts to stop penalising Indian citizens for the crime of being who they are! Time to #GetGovtOutOfTheBedroom. https://t.co/GuTBCEY22B — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 8, 2018

Tweet: Glad to see @ThePrintIndia delve into legislative arcana in tracing my efforts to stop penalising Indian citizens for the crime of being who they are! Time to #GetGovtOutOfTheBedroom.

Meaning: Secrets

Felt a post-colonial frisson on hearing SaareJahanSeAchha played by bagpipers. Isn’t it time our police bands included Indian instruments? pic.twitter.com/QWMlqiuEjm — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 15, 2017

Tweet: Felt a post-colonial frisson on hearing SaareJahanSeAchha played by bagpipers. Isn’t it time our police bands included Indian instruments?

Meaning: A sudden feeling of excitement or fear

Thanks! And comprehensibly too. I have NEVER used big words for their own sake, only when they’re the most apposite ones for the idea i am trying to convey. I have 16 books that people have read & understood! Irritating to receive these silly gibberish forwards ppl make up”as” me https://t.co/MRnGQ9lxrb — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 28, 2017

Tweet: Thanks! And comprehensibly too. I have NEVER used big words for their own sake, only when they’re the most apposite ones for the idea i am trying to convey. I have 16 books that people have read & understood! Irritating to receive these silly gibberish forwards ppl make up”as” me

Meaning: Apt in the circumstances