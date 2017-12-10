Scary encounters: Heard of these spookiest places from around the world

Up for some real-life horror? Here are a few spookiest places from around the world

The unknown has always fascinated the human mind. We all have grown up hearing stories of witches and ghosts, myths and legends and haunted forts and houses. There are many places in the world, which have been touted as haunted or possessed by ghosts. These places have drawn attention of the public due to the notorious activities that many swear to have seen happening. Kapil Goswamy, CMD, BigBreaks lists down the top nine haunted places around the world:

Eastern State Penitentiary, United States

Built in 1829, Eastern State Penitentiary was one of its kind prisons in United States. The prison introduced the solitary confinement system, in which prisoners were kept completely isolated; living alone, eating alone and even exercising alone. This harsh approach drove many prisoners to insanity after which the place was operated as a regular prison. However, instances of paranormal activities; such as shadowy figures roaming in the hallways and ghostly crying sounds heard inside the cells, started surfacing in the 1940’s. The prison was finally abandoned in 1971.

Monte Cristo Homestead, Australia

This historic property is considered as one of the most haunted locations in Australia. The house has seen many tragic deaths since it was built in 1885; a young child falling down the stairs, a maid dropping off from the balcony, a stable boy burned alive and a caretaker found murdered at the property. The occurrence of many deaths at the property earned it a reputation of being haunted or evil. The house was abandoned in 1948.

Castle of Good Hope, South Africa

Built in the 17th century, the castle is country’s oldest colonial building. Many paranormal activities have been reported by people since 1915. The apparition of a tall man jumping off the castle walls, a woman running through the castle holding her face in hands and crying hysterically, the castle bell striking off its own accord and ghost of a black dog pouncing on visitors and then simply vanishing into thin air; are some of the most famous paranormal occurrences witnessed by people.

The Tower Of London, England

Built in 1078, the Tower of London has served a major role in the history of England. The tower has been famous for many ghost sightings over the years. The most famous one is of Anne Boleyn-the wife of King Henry VIII. She was beheaded in 1536 and her headless body has been seen walking in the corridors of the tower. Another famous sighting is of Lady Jane Grey, who is often spotted at a window, waving to her children on the other side of the building. One of the most spine chilling ghost sightings at the tower has been that of two children wearing nightgowns and holding hands, with a look of terror on their face. The children are believed to be ghosts of two princes who were apparently murdered by their uncle. Two small skeletons were also found beneath a staircase in the tower.

Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan

Undoubtedly, the most famous haunted location in India, Bhangarh is an abandoned village which is known to witness paranormal activities after the turn of dusk. No one is allowed within the fort premises once the night falls. Many people have reported strange noises and energies within the area and people who have stayed the night at the haunted fort in the past, have reportedly gone mad.

Poveglia Island, Italy

Inhabited since 421, the island was completely abandoned after the Bubonic Plague outbreak in the 14th century. The dead infected bodies of people were burned on giant pyres. The ghosts of the victims of the disease are said to haunt the island. Today, locals do not dare step foot on the island for fear of being cursed. Even fishermen refuse to fish in the area for fear of dragging up human remains. Voices and screams are often heard on the island with a dark and evil energy felt in the air.

Vas Villa, St. Marks Road, Bangalore

Harboring the tales of a tragic and violent past, this place is in ruins and is believed to be haunted by the ghost of a girl who used to live here and one day was gruesomely killed by an unknown assailant within the villa. Her ghost is seen lingering in the hallways by many people. Multiple paranormal experts have confirmed the presence of negative energy in the house.

Kuldhara Village, Rajasthan

The village of Kuldhara near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan has earned the reputation of a ghost village that has been abandoned since 1800s. It is believed that the village carries a curse of the villagers who abandoned it overnight due to the unfairness of royal family. Nobody knows where the villagers went, they simply vanished. Today, the village is in ruins as it was never inhabited again due to the curse of the villagers.

Shaniwarwada Fort, Pune

Known for its architectural brilliance and historic relevance, the Shaniwarwada Fort is also famous amongst locals as a haunted location. It is believed that the paranormal activity within the fort is on its peak on every full moon night. People have heard terrorizing screams in the fort premises. It is believed the screams come from the ghost of a young prince, who was brutally murdered by his uncle ages ago. The fort is deserted at night and no one is allowed to stay post dark.