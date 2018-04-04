Sankat Mochan Music Festival 2018: An epic celebration of music begins today

There are no dearths of music festivals in India. But the one that stands out is the Sankat Mochan Sangeet Samaroh, also known as the Sankat Mochan Music Festival. The music extravaganza is unique in its own way and is held inside a Hanuman temple in Varanasi. The tradition of the music festival dates back to around nine decades and is said to have been established by Goswami Tulsidas. The date of the festival varies every year and is decided on the basis of the lunar calendar. In 2018, it begins on April 4 and concludes on April 9. The six-night festival, yes! The festival happens at night and visitors stay vigil all night to experience live concerts. The performances are followed by aarti at 5 am.

The Sankat Mochan Music Festival brings together some of the best classical and folk artists like Pt Jasraj, Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia and Pt Birju Maharaj under one roof and that gives us enough reason to experience the festival. Did we tell you that this year Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene will be performing at the fest on April 8? The music fest will witness 47 performances of music and dance in which around 20 performers are Padma award recipients. It is believed that performing at the festival soars the career of the artists. Even with the immense popularity of the festival, no entry fee is charged by the visitors.

The unique point of the festival is that the artists perform here as an offering to Lord Hanuman, also considered as the master musician, to seek his blessings. The offering is called as ‘haazaari’ meaning formal presence in the court of the divine. Also, the audience as a mark of appreciation raises their hand and chant ‘Har Har Mahadeva’, instead of clapping or giving a standing ovation. There are screens and loudspeakers installed all over the temple premises.

One cannot ignore the fact that in the current era of religious intolerance, several Muslim artists perform hazaari at the festival. In the past, popular artists like Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Ustad Nishant Khan and Ustad Ghulam Ali from Pakistan have performed at the festival.