Picturesque world Marathons to look forward to in to 2017

Sonali Pimputkar takes you around the world with these picturesque marathons of 2017

Do you always think of running a marathon but give up looking at the distance? Well, we give you reasons to not change your mind this time. Check out these five most scenic marathons which will feed your wanderlust and make you to restart your workout regime, pack your running shoes and rush to get enrol.

Egyptian Marathon – For a historic sight

The annual certified run by AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Road Races) features Ramses Run & Walk, 5 km kids run, in-line skater and runs for disable friendly participants. The in-line skater run attracts more than 2,000 runners from over 36 countries.

The run starts and ends at Temple of Hatschepsut including a route passing through the well-known local sugarcane fields and scenic buildings such as Tomb of Tut, Kolosses of Memno and Luxor Temple.

When: January 13

Where: Luxor City, Egypt

Auroville Marathon – For an Avatar experience

The annual marathon that starts on the second Sunday of February and ends the next day is organised by the Auroville community. The event has a personal touch with the local community participating actively in the management. The run passes through the forest and locals cheer up the participants standing along the trail with flashlight in their hand making the event a dreamlike experience.

The marathon offers three distances a full marathon, a 10 km run and half marathon.

When: February 12

Where: Auroville, Pondicherry

The Great Wall Marathon – For those who are looking for a challenge

The marathon is one of the most challenging marathons as the race is held on the Tianjin section of the iconic Great Wall of China. The run offers three distances –full marathon, half marathon and an 8.5 km fun run –and sees more than 2,500 participants from over 60 nations.

When: May 20

Where: Huairou, China

Le Marathon Du Medoc – For a taste of French leisure

Also, known as the longest marathon of the world, Le Marathon Du Medoc is a running event held annually in France’s Medoc region. The 26.2 miles marathon unites ‘wine, health, sports and fun’, which are usually discouraged in a running event. Participants are expected to compulsory wear fancy dress and treat themselves with glasses of wine along with their local specialities such as oysters, cheese, steak and ice-cream. The run starts with prominent vineyards of Pauillac followed by Saint-Julien, Saint-Estephe, Medoc and Haut-Medoc and finishes in Pauillac.

When: September 9

Where: Medoc, France

Ladakh Marathon – For a mountain mania

One of the highest marathons – about 11,500 ft – the Ladakh marathon passes through gorgeous landscapes, beautiful mountains, monasteries and rivers. The marathon offers four picks – the 7 km race, half marathon, full marathon and the amazing 72 km Khardung La Challenge. Participants are expected to arrive a week prior to the event to get acclimatised to the high altitude.

When: September 10

Where: Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir

These marathons will no doubt give you memories to cherish for lifetime.