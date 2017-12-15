Pet Fed: Pamper your pooch at India’s biggest pet festival happening in Mumbai

Pets are our adorable doses of love, our furry companions and a solution to a headache after that hectic day of work. Their cute antics makes you fall in love with them again and again. After we go through Monday and mid-week blues we eagerly wait for the weekends for some activities that help to refresh again. We are sure our pets feel neglected too and might look for a ‘me-time’, a time to have some fun, a time to bond and feel loved. And to do the same, ‘Pet Fed’ – India’s Biggest Pet Festival is making its debut in Mumbai.

Organised by Dogsee, India’s biggest festival marks its debut in Mumbai – slated from December 16 to 17 at the MMRDA Grounds in BKC – with its line-up of Security dog show, Good dog citizen program, obedience display and more. If your pet has some tricks to showcase enrol them for the Pet’s Got Talent and show off how your furry friend can jump through a loop, play dead, stand on hind legs, sit pretty, gives a warm hug or any such cool tricks. Your pet can even try their paw at the Fashion Show and Temptation Alley. Cash prizes are in store for the talented pets. The weekend is surely going to be one of the cutest weekends of the year with over 3000+ pets – dogs, cats, hamsters and guinea pigs. The immense stature of activities lined-up for the event is enough to make you head to the festival.

Pet parents, gear up to set your dog’s name in history as the organisers are attempting a world record for the Biggest Dog Gathering, and all you need to do is show up. The Off-Leash Play Area is a must drop by with your dogs for an Agility have-a-go, trampolines, ball pools and doggo slides. Do check out the Discover Dogs section as well, which is taken over by 11 dog breeds and mounted with uber cool facts. There is also a Cat Zone to pamper your cats.

If you are not a pet-parent yet and wish to bring the bundle of joy to your home then Pet Fed is the place you need to be to ‘tie-the-knot’. In addition, there will also be over 100 stalls of food and drinks, a VIP lounge and more.

Pet Fed

When: December 16-17, from 11 am to 9 pm

Where: MMRDA Grounds, BKC

Tickets: www.petfed.org