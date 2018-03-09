Pamper your pooch at Dog A’Fair happening this weekend in Mumbai

A wagging tail, a wet nose and soft fur are the things that make our home ‘lively’. The cute little ones bring infinite happiness to everyone they meet. They are the ocean of love. They are the most adorable creatures on the planet and every interaction with them just makes us feel better. That is what dogs do. But what do you do to make your furry friends feel better? If you are a pet-parent and want to pamper your pooch, then you along with your furry friend needs to head to Dog A’Fair happening this weekend at Colaba. The carnival for dogs held each year since 2010 has established itself as a prestigious calendar event for animal lovers. The carnival is a vibrant space where dogs and animal lovers gather to interact, partake of the fun activities and shop for cool merchandise.

Spend the weekend pampering your pooch at the 12th edition of Dog A’Fair and browse through food, toys, stylish apparel and the like, for your canines. Don’t forget to treat your dog with specially crafted dog ice-creams and cookies. Gift your pet a massage, seek advice on nutrition, behaviour and related issues. “It is a pleasure to present Dog A’Fair, where keeping pet parents connected with the pet trade is also of utmost importance, so as to ensure only the very best for our little ones,” says Farzana Contractor, pet parent to Lhasas Inshy and Tasha, and the brain behind this initiative.

Let your pet enjoy some stamina-building games and win tons of goodies. There will also be a stylish Doggy Personality Pageant where your little ones can walk the ramp. Another interesting part of the carnival is the D&M Pet Studio and Artist’s Corner where you can capture that happy face and take home the memories in a creative way. You can even give a pup a new home by visiting the Adoption Pound. Pet parents can gorge on some scrumptious ‘human fare’ at the Food Court and enjoy a glass of wine with some light music in the background.

Dog A’Fair

When: March 10-11

Where: Seaside Pier, The Bombay Presidency Radio Club, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba