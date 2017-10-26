Now get your own set of Ramayana postal stamps at Mumbai GPO

Ramayana, one of the biggest epics of Indian mythology, continues to inspire generations across different aspects of life such as societal values, moral conduct and family. The epic imparts valuable teachings in us. If you are among those creatures who have grown up reading, listening and watching Ramayana and consider it as a way of life then there is a good news for you. Department of Post has issued stamps featuring the story of Lord Rama. These stamps are an epic combination of heritage and philately and are a treasure for avid stamp collectors.

The sheet comprises of 11 stamps and creatively communicates the story of Ramayana. The first stamp features ‘Sita Swayamvar’ where Lord Rama is seen attempting to string the Shiva-Dhanusha. King Janaka and his wife Sunaina has announced that they would marry their daughter Sita to anyone who could mount the arrow on the ‘Shiva-Dhanusha’. The second stamp shows King Dashrath, on Kaikeyi’s demand, asking his son to leave Ayodhya for fourteen years. While the other shows Rama, Sita and Laxman leaving Ayodhya. There is also a stamp that shows Hanuman visiting Lanka in search of Sita after she was taken forcefully by Ravana, the king of Lanka. To understand the tale you can also get the Ramayana brochure that narrates the Ramayana in a short and simple way. Though we already know the tale and it has been told and retold in different times and different ways, these stamps perfectly captures significant instances from Ramayana.

Grab your own Ramayana postal sheet:

Where: GPO

Cost: Rs 65 for stamps, Rs 5 for Ramayana brochure

Postal Shoppee

If you ever thought that stamps are a thing of past, then you need to think twice. General Post Office, popularly known as GPO, routinely issues philatelic stamps that are collected by stamp lovers. GPO also houses a Postal Shoppe where you can check out some cool postal merchandise and books about post and stamps.

PM Narendra Modi on Ramayana stamps

In September 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Tulsi Manas Mandir in Durga Kund and released the postal stamps on Ramayana. In his brief address, he said, “There have been many stamps on Lord Ram, but this is the first of its kind stamp, which depicts different aspects of his life. This has not been done in the past. I am happy that I have got the opportunity to do this from the holy soil of Manas.” He further added, “The life of Lord Ram is a source of inspiration for every individual. If we look at the life of Mahatma Gandhi, we see Lord Ram became a mantra for him since his childhood. Every aspect of the life of a great man (mahapurush) and chetnapurush ( a man who awakens consciousness) like him (Lord Ram) motivates us.”