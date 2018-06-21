International Yoga Day 2018: Move over Suryanamaskar, here are 10 yoga styles to know

There are many types of yoga out there, whether you are looking for something that is physically demanding or a relaxing one, there is something for everyone. How do you figure out what’s right for you? One of the biggest hurdles to start practicing yoga is figuring out what style of yoga you want to try. While most of the styles follow same physical postures, each has a different purpose. Before settling on any type of yoga it is advisable to give few styles a try. Even you are a regular yoga practitioner, challenge yourself to break out of your comfort zone. Read on to explore 10 different types of yoga, and discover which you would like to try.

Stick Yoga

Stick yoga is a fun and inexpensive way of practicing yoga by using a stick as a prop. The stick is usually 4 to 6 ft long and is used for greater ease, balance, and safety. It helps in faster recovery from injuries and reduces stress. Practicing stick yoga for 10-30 minutes per day, either at once or in parts, helps in better results. If you observe any kind of a pain in body parts that is increased after practicing it should not continue it. And the most important, if you don’t feel good then don’t do it.

Aqua Yoga

Asanas are done in lukewarm water and performed under water. It is believed that Aqua Yoga helps to improve balance, decrease stress and overall health boost.

Quantum Yoga

Quantum Yoga is designed based on individual needs and uses current mental, physical and psychological condition. It is beneficial in increasing stamina and strengthening muscles.

Aerial Yoga

Fly in the air like a bird. Aerial is a combination of traditional yoga asanas, acrobatics and dance moves, practiced in the air with the help of hammock. It is also called Air Yoga or AntiGravity Yoga. Practicing Aerial Yoga helps to make you flexible, relieve stress, strengthen muscles, delays the onset of heart problems, builds strength and mobility, and brings peace to your mind.

Wheel Yoga

Practicing a number of different asanas and yoga-inspired exercises with the help of a wheel is called ‘Wheel Yoga’. It helps to challenge balance postures and is used as a means to stretch and release the muscles of the back, neck, and shoulder. A yoga wheel is a circularly shaped prop designed especially to release tension and improve flexibility.

Moon Salutation Yoga

Also known as ‘Chandra Namaskar’, Moon Salutation Yoga comprises of a sequence of poses wherein each pose is coordinated with a pattern of breathing. It helps to strengthen leg, arm and stomach muscles. It also helps to channelize the lunar energy. It is practiced at night when the moon is visible. The only condition is it should be done on an empty stomach.

Chair Yoga

Chair yoga is a gentle form of yoga practiced sitting on a chair or with the aid of a chair. It is best for those with beginners, physical disabilities or senior citizens who find it challenging to practice the traditional yoga. It helps to reduce stress, improve mental clarity and manage pain.

Satyananda Yoga

Satyananda Yoga is a unique combination of Bhakti Yoga, Karna Yoga, and Jnana Yoga. It helps in the wholesome growth of body and mind. It also decreases cholesterol level in the body.

Yin Yoga

Yin yoga is a slow-paced style of yoga which consists of long-held and passive floor poses that work for the lower part of the body. The poses are held for up to five minutes or longer. For beginners, it may be somewhere between 45 seconds and two minutes. Regular practice of Yin Yoga helps to calm and balance mind and body, increase circulation, improve flexibility, improve joint mobility and release fascia.

Hot Yoga

‘Hatha’ literally means ‘force’, Hatha Yoga is basically a form of yoga that is practiced with force and focuses on mind, body, and spirit. The asanas involve stretching and a particular pattern of breathing. When it is practiced under extremely hot conditions it is called ‘Hot Yoga’. When the heat combines with the exercise it produces a good amount of sweat that helps to release toxins.