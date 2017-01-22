More ‘power’ for public good

Power refers to a capacity that some people have to influence the attitudes and behaviour of others, writes Ravi Valluri

‘You can get much farther with a kind word and a gun than you can with a kind word alone,’ said the iconic Al Capone, an American gangster who attained fame during the prohibition era as the co-founder and boss of the Chicago Outfit. This gentleman wielded enormous power and opulence; he was symptomatic of a unique the five-letter word called ‘Power’, the absolute control, sway and domination in world of crime in the USA.

Monarchs, businessmen, enterprises have, since time immemorial made the world binary. Those who wield power and the ones who are powerless. Jesus said, ‘Blessed are the meek for they shall inherit the earth.’ Even this aphorism is an aspiration and a trigger to the frail and feeble that they can lay claim to some riches and by extension, power.

So, how do we disambiguate the word? Power refers to a capacity that say A has, to influence the attitudes and behaviour of B, which makes the latter undertake a task which hitherto he would not have executed or even attempted. Power has three components – potential that need not be actualised to be effective, a dependency relationship and finally an assumption the person in question, has an element of discretion over his behavioural thoughts.

It is not merely a hypnotic leverage the impactor has over the influenced, but the latter too has a sacred space from where he can operate. It is not that B involuntary sublimates his mind to the sway of A, but rather, retains an element of discretionary ascendancy in his mind while executing the task.

Power is derived from various sources- coercive power, power of reward, legitimatised authority, power acquired through insight and knowledge, a jurisdiction acquired through personality traits and resources. This can be referred to as referent power over the jurisdiction.

Acquisition of power willy-nilly leads to politicking or politics. It is inevitable in any place of work, the family,managements, organisations and political parties. Political behaviour in organisations are those activities that are not essentially required as part of the formal role of the organisation, but that influence, or attempt to influence the distribution of advantages or disadvantages in the sphere of operation.

The political behaviour can be both legitimate or illegitimate. It can be efficacious for the organisation or detrimental to its prospects of growth. Authority or jurisdiction is exercised by administrators, political leaders and parties, spiritual and religious leaders, NGOs,artistes and authors among their followers. The list is endless.

It is a narcissistic and hegemonistic trait among humans since he lost his innocence in the garden of Eden. Excessive power can become highly toxic and cloud the vision of the person influencing imprimatur. As Lord Acton was to presciently say, ‘Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.’

Demand for goods and services in economics signifies the desire backed by money. While studying micro economics, attention is laid on elasticity of demand. This captures relative responsiveness of quantity demanded in relationship and responsiveness to the alteration or change in price. This model can be structured on the concept of strength of power.

Elasticity of power is defined as the relative responsiveness of power to the available alternatives. Therefore, this indicates that loyalty of the subjects or followers lie with the actual or perceived powerful position of the leader. A powerful leader attracts his followers like a magnet. But if his aura or authority diminishes, there is every likelihood or possibility of the number of followers declining over a period.

However,an exaggerated sense of power and pelf sows the seeds of ego in an individual. The potentate often becomes numbed into complacency and soon crevices appear in the false glass ceiling which collapses under the weight of arrogance, ignorance and amour propre.

Long ago lived a Buddhist nun who was in the quest of the eternal truth and enlightenment. She designed a statue of Buddha, which she propitiated and meditated upon fervently. She connected with the figurine and was deeply attached to it, finding solace looking at the simulacrum.

The nun covered the idol with cloth made of gold and carried it with her wherever she travelled. The woman miraculously developed healing powers and was requested by a hospice to help in attending to terminally ill patients. She was nonplussed to see several busts of Buddha in the hospice.

That evening upon healing some patients she burned some incense in front of her picked and preferred Buddha. Her attachment to the effigy was such that she devised a funnel so that the fumes of incense would flow only to her Buddha and none other. The following morning, the nun became the butt of ridicule and all the terminally ill patients had a hearty laugh upon seeing the nose of the favoured Buddha blackened.

Attachment to any object, animate or inanimate leads to misery and destruction. Though in search of enlightenment, she pretermitted the cardinal principles and tenets of Buddhism. She could not exorcise her auxiliary affection for the model. In fact, so enamoured was she with her preternatural and inexplicable healing powers that self-aggrandisement subsumed public good.

Powerful leaders are those who work for public good and consumption. They seldom complain as it leads only to gloom-ridden thoughts and paints a bleak situation. These magnetic leaders work on abundance, as if they focus on lack or depletion of resources, they would feel enervated. It is their focus and clarity on issues which enables them to deliver.

Quintessentially, these talismanic personalities take ownership of responsibility, spread and resonate positive energy and are willing to be part of a transformational change. They are willing to move forward for public good and the larger benefit of the society and not for mere personal gain.

Wayne W Dyer the motivational writer has prophetically written, ‘Never underestimate your power to change yourself. Never overestimate your power to change others.’