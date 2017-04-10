Morarji Desai: The former Indian Prime Minister who practiced Urine therapy

Morarji Desai, independence activist and former Indian Prime Minister led India’s first non-Congress Government. Prior to being India’s Prime Minister, he held many important posts in the ministry including Home Minister, Deputy Prime Minister of India and Finance Minister. On the international front, Desai maintained a peaceful relationship with neighbouring countries including China and Pakistan. He was felicitated with Pakistan’s highest civilian award Nishan-e-Pakistan. Besides all these responsibilities and achievements, Desai was also a long time practitioner of ‘Urophagia’, also known as Urine therapy, the practice of drinking one’s own urine.

It is a popular fact that Desai used to practice urine therapy and would also recommend the same to others. In an interview to Dan Rather, American Journalist, he spoke on the therapy for about 60 minutes. He stated that drinking urine is the perfect medical treatment for those who cannot afford medical treatment. He also believed that if an individual washes eyes with urine, the person can never get cataract.

Many scientists who had researched on the aspect claim that drinking a small amount of urine, at your own risk, is not much harmful. But there are certain risks associated with it including bacterial contamination, potential drug exposure and high mineral content in it can put stress on kidneys. Scientists, however, advise to avoid drinking urine when you are dehydrated and there is no water around as it may relieve the sensation of thirst but the sodium and minerals in it may make you more dehydrated. In a worst case scenario, individuals can use urine as a source of water by distilling it.