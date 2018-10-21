MeToo: Inside the mind of a sexual predator

From a grandiose sense of self-importance to psychological personality issues, Nichola Pais sketches the twisted mindset

Across the world, many women, men and – most tragic of all – children have experienced some form or other of sexual abuse and harassment. The ongoing MeToo revelations have uncovered a particular kind of sexual predator – the sort who is in a position of power, appears aggressive, feels invincible and has a distorted vision of reality. Says Kalyani Capoor, practising psychotherapist, “While research hasn’t thrown up a singular mindset that cuts across all sexual predators, a pattern of sorts is becoming evident.

More often than not they are significantly deficient in self esteem. Beneath the brittle veneer of aggressive confidence is someone who feels inadequate and not enough and the act of sexual harassment and domination is a twisted compensation.” Once this person is put in a position of power, he feels externally invincible, she affirms, adding, “The internal inadequacy and the external invincibility work together to perpetuate the chaos.”

Another factor that is typical of this mindset is cognitive distortion. “He justifies his behaviour by diminishing its impact on the victim, often asserting that she wanted it.. asked for it, enjoyed it,” explains Capoor. “These cognitive games disallow empathy and abort healthy guilt before it is born. The tacit cultural sanction or even validation of masculinity further helps in boosting his shaky esteem and emphasising his invincibility.”

Instrument of power

Interestingly, more than pleasure, a sexual predator savours the sense of power. Dr Chinmay Kulkarni, psychiatrist, explains, “Many of these people do have plenty of opportunity to have consensual sex with many partners. But they want the sense of control which they feel they can have when they can overrule the denial of consent. There are many managers who make their subordinates do work which is unnecessary merely to signal their power over their subordinates. Similarly, a sexual predator wants to triumph over the victim’s body and is not concerned about a relationship.”

Psychologist Dr Sanjoy Mukerji equates a sexual predator as one who waits for an opportunity to ruthlessly attack. “The foremost personality trait is they are dominant and controlling. They want to overpower women, whom they consider as only meant for men’s pleasure. While this type is easy to spot, the second category – what I call camouflage is more devious as he will be extremely likeable but will make his moves the moment the opportunity arises. The third type is the psychotic, who needs to be in an asylum.”

Dr Kersi Chavda, psychiatrist and consultant at Hinduja National Hospital, explains that because the sexual predator is in a position of power, he believes that his victim likes what he is doing. “He believes that because he can do something for the other person, he is actually doing the person a favour. Very often you will hear such a person saying, ‘Oh but she was so fat so she should actually be thrilled that an important person like me gives her what she would not have normally got’.”

Delusions of grandeur

\A sexual predator invariably has psychological personality issues along with a poor self image, vouches Dr Chavda. “Very often they would not get what they want in the normal fashion and hence they have to pull rank or might. The first time he gets away with his behaviour it reinforces his belief that what he is doing is perfectly okay, and is what the other person actually wants, almost as if he is doing the other person a favour.”

Dr Chinmay reiterates that a sexual predator is usually concerned only about his pleasure and doesn’t care about what the victim goes through. “He may be thinking about sex far more than average people. Some sexual predators have a grandiose sense of self importance. They feel they are very attractive and anybody will get sexually attracted to them. So they feel that if they are sexually attracted to someone, that person is also sexually attracted towards them. Even non sexual behaviours like a smile can be taken as ‘cues’.

They may feel that they are entitled to use others as objects for their means. Many of them get pleasure in exhibitionism. Sexual predators want the sense of ‘owning’ someone and that is the objective of their offense and not necessarily sex. The workplace often provides the circumstances where they can get what they desire. Such people are often very talented and portray a very decent image of themselves. So they often get excitement from this deception.”

While it might be easy to presume the predator is out of touch with reality, Dr Chinmay believes that he generally has knowledge that his actions are wrong. “He also knows the consequences he would face after he gets caught. He knows very well that he would not have liked it if someone else did the same thing to him. Many people get excitement from doing forbidden activities and he gets pleasure and excitement in sexual offences.”

Corrective action

The prognosis is hopeful. “Many times after they get caught, sexual predators go through behaviour therapy where they are taught to control their impulses and are also told about their unconscious motives behind their actions. Some themselves ask for help and stop their activities after the therapy,” maintains Dr Chinmay.

“A predator needs therapy, counselling, and would probably need medication as well,” recommends Dr Kersi, adding, “To some extent, he could change but could anyone guarantee that it would never happen again? I have my doubts on that. Hopefully the men who have been exposed will never be in a position where they can throw their weight around again.”