Manushi Chhillar’s shocking transformation! Her journey from a regular Campus girl to ‘Miss World 2017’
It seems that Manushi Chhillar is on a title bagging spree since forever. The 20-year-old won the title of Miss Photogenic at her school farewell, Miss Fresher in college, ‘Miss Campus Princess’ in the medical college, Miss Haryana in April 2017, followed by ‘Femina Miss India’ in June this year and now ‘Miss World’. Ever since Chhillar won the coveted Miss World title for the year 2017, congratulatory messages have started pouring in. And why not? It’s a massive win for our country as the win comes 17 years after Priyanka Chopra won the title in 2000. She is the sixth Indian woman to win the title. She competed against 118 contestants. The event was held at Sanya City Arena, in China. Chhillar was crowned by Stephanie Del Valle, Miss World 2016 from Puerto Rico.
The doctor-in-making belongs to Haryana and resides in New Delhi. She was born on May 14, 1997, to a family of doctors in Haryana’s Rohtak. Her father Dr Mitrabasu Chhillar is an endocrinologist at the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) in Delhi and mother Neelam Chhillar is a doctor at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), Delhi. Ever since the day she auditioned for Miss India pageant, began her hectic schedule. Chhillar would wake-up early in the morning to work out, attend class, then again workout followed by studies till late night.
Long before she won the beauty pageant she has been associated with ‘Project Shakti’, an initiative to financially empower rural women and create livelihood opportunities for them. The program also spreads awareness on menstrual hygiene. For the initiative she has also visited 20 villages and made difference to 5,000 lives.
This aspiring cardiac surgeon is already winning our hearts, we say!
Check out Manushi Chhillar’s journey in pictures:
Our very first posting in the operation theatre! Today curiosity overtook nausea! #doctorstobe #futuredoctors #medicalschool #manushichhillar #campusprincess #campusprincess2017 #roadtomissindia #dreambelieverealise
Menstrual hygiene and management can be essential in ensuring that your everyday life is not interrupted by menstruation. It ensures that you can continue with your daily routine such as going to school, going to work or doing household chores. It can also prevent potential situations of embarrassment and in turn, make you feel confident about yourself and your body. In this sense, maintaining proper menstrual hygiene is important for your wellbeing and development. #MissWorld2017 #MissWorld #MW2017 #ManushiChhillar #India #China #Sanya #BeautyWithAPurpose Beauty with a Purpose Beauty with a Purpose Paree
Dr. Amit Karkhanis Director of Dr Tvacha – Hair , Skin , Slimming , Anti Ageing is the official skin care expert for Manushi Chhillar at the Miss World 2017 pageant! Thank you for making me look flawless & beautiful! #DrTvacha #AmitKarkhanis #MissWorld #MissIndia #ManushiChhillar
Practicing makeup since forever #childhood #memories #RoadtoMissWorld #MissWorld #MissIndia #ManushiChhillar