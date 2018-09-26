Jagran Film Festival 2018: 10 movies to watch out for!
After travelling through 17 cities – Delhi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, Meerut, Agra, Gorakhpur, Patna, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Bhopal, Indore, Ludhiana, Hissar, Raipur, and Dehradun – since July, the Jagran Film Festival is all set to conclude in Mumbai in September. The festival is in the 9th edition and will run from September 27 to 30 at Cinepolis in Andheri. Lady Gaga’s ‘A Star is Born’ will open the festival and will also include celebrated Indian and international features, short films and documentaries. The highlight of the festival is that it has also selected cast and crew of few films to interact with the audience on various elements of the film.
Since all the films presented in the film festival are best, here we have shortlisted 10 movies to look forward:
Turup
The film is based on the game of chess that brings together people from different walks of life. The film features a domestic worker, a former journalist and a young woman.
When: September 27 at 8 pm
Where: Auditorium 2
Kuch Bheege Alfaaz
Directed by Onir, ‘Kuch Bheege Alfaaz’ is a story of a young RJ who prefers to stay anonymous. He comes across a woman named Archana over a wrong number and after a few conversations, they form a beautiful bond.
When: September 27 at 9:15 pm
Where: Auditorium 2
Bodyguard
Written and directed by Iranian film director Ebrahim Hatamikia, the film ‘Bodyguard’ is about a middle-aged man who protects high-ranking political figures in Iran. The protagonist gets into trouble when a suicide bomber wearing an explosive vest approaches the vice president.
When: September 28 at 10 am
Where: Auditorium 2
Ask The Sexpert
Directed by Vaishali Sinha, the documentary film shows a 94-year-old sex advice columnist gain popularity against the backdrop of a ban on comprehensive sex education in schools.
When: September 28 at 11 am
Where: Auditorium 3
3 Idiotas
The comedy-drama is directed by Carlos Bolada and is a Mexican remake of 3 Idiots. No doubt, the film will bring back some nostalgic memories.
When: September 28 at 3 pm
Where: Auditorium 2
Raising The Bar
Directed by Onir, the documentary film ‘Raising the Bar’ traces the journey of six young individuals with down syndrome and their families from Australia and India. The individuals perform a dance routine at the World Down Syndrome Congress 2015 in Chennai. The film also shows their performances and how they meet each other at the event.
When: September 28 at 3:30 pm
Where: Auditorium 3
Chandni Bar
Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, the film features Tabu and Atul Kulkarni in lead roles. The film showcases the gritty life of the Mumbai underworld, including prostitution, dance bars, and gun crime.
When: September 28 at 8:45 pm
Where: Auditorium 1
An Insignificant Man
The socio-political documentary co-produced and directed by Khushboo Ranka and Vinay Shukla. The documentary showcases Arvind Kejriwal’s political debut in the largest democracy in the world and how he along with his party struggled to keep their own idealism alive.
When: September 29 at 10 am
Where: Auditorium 3
Vodka Diaries
The film showcases an investigating officer struggling to unearth a mystery behind murders that have occurred on the same night and feels that it might have connections to a nightclub. The screening will be followed by a star cast conversation.
When: September 29 at 5 pm
Where: Auditorium 3
My Dear Wife (Indian Premier)
The film is based on the life of a middle-aged couple – Saajan and Ila – who keeps fighting with each other and over the years their marriage has turned sour. The relationship is such that they cannot live together but also don’t want to live apart.
When: September 30 at 11:45 am
Where: Auditorium 3
In addition to films, there will also be a session with Ad Guru Sonal Dabral on ‘how to make ad’s better’, conversation with film journalist and critic from Argentina Luanda Fernandes and masterclass by National School of Drama (NSD) for all drama freaks.
In a nutshell, Jagran Film Festival 2018 (Mumbai):
When: September 27 to 30, 10 am onwards
Where: Fun Republic, Level 5, Link Road, Industrial Area, Andheri West