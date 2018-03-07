International Women’s Day 2018: 5 ways to celebrate Women’s Day with your daughter

Each year, International Women’s Day is celebrated to mark women’s achievements while calling for gender equality. The celebration has been observed since the early 1900s and is today recognised each year on March 8. We come across several events such as exhibitions, gigs, walks, conferences and discounts that are a must attend. There is something for everyone. It is fun to celebrate the day with your girl gang, but when you have a daughter, the day becomes special as it gives you the opportunity to understand the significance of the day and soak in the message. Celebrating the special day with your daughter will have a special impact on both of you. This Women’s Day let your daughter be surrounded by strong women. Let her understand what it means to be a woman. So hold your daughter’s hand, celebrate and feel empowered. Let the gorgeous places in Mumbai show you a great time on International Women’s Day 2018.

Let her know age is just a number

Never ask a woman her age, a man his salary and a student his marks. It is believed that women find it complimentary when someone assumes they are younger than they really are. Well, today’s women don’t think so. They believe that with age comes experience, grace and maturity. Our society is full of an example where many women have proved that age is just a number. If you are among those who believe age is just a number, let your teenager understand the same by flaunting your age.

Where to celebrate:

Aromas Cafe

The international cafe chain has come up with an offer for Women’s Day wherein all the women who visit the cafe gets a discount on their bill based on their age. All you have to do is show your identity card and get a discount same as the age.

Where: Aromas Cafe (All outlets)

When: March 8

Mad Over Donuts

There’s nothing quite like freshly cooked doughnuts. Celebrate Women’s Day with Mad Over Donuts by getting a discount equivalent to your age across all its outlets. What are you waiting for? Grab them while they last!

Where: Mad Over Donuts (All outlets)

When: March 8

Explore your love for chocolates and lipsticks

Chocolate is one thing in the world that never breaks any heart. It doesn’t ask silly questions, it understands. Chocolate never knows how to be demanding or dishonest. Falling for chocolates comes naturally to all of us. For a woman, after chocolate, the second dearest thing in her life is ‘red lipstick’. It boosts her confidence and gives the much required classy look.

Where to celebrate:

Fantasie Fine Chocolate

Fantasie Fine Chocolate perfectly understands what a woman needs. The chocolatiers with a legacy of 65 years, has come up with an edible elegance to your purse. They have come up with edible chocolate lipstick as an ode to all the terrific women out there. The delicious set of two edible chocolate lipsticks comes carefully in a box. They also have chocolate purse and stilettos.

Where: Fantasie Fine Chocolate, 38, Maharshi Karve Rd, Marine Lines (Available across all outlets)

When: March 8

Cost: Rs 100 per box

Gifts? Because you deserve them

You don’t need an occasion to look good and similarly, you don’t need an occasion to shop for some lovely accessories. And Women’s Day gives you another reason to pamper yourself and celebrate life. Let your teenager celebrate life by adding an extra zing to her whole ensemble.

Where to celebrate:

Horra

Horra accessories are not just to impress but to express your perception of style. Raise your style quotient that transforms your simple look with a glamorous touch. To celebrate Women’s Day, the luxury brand has come up with style accessories that are a perfect gifting option.

To order: www.horraluxury.com/

Write to your idols

Feel empowered and inspired. Spend the day reenacting famous speeches given by powerful women. Grab a pen, write a letter to them. It is the best time to make a difference in your life. Or just send your idol a nice thank you card.