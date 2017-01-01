International events to look out for in 2017

Sonali Pimputkar helps you fill your vacation calendar with international events

Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam!

2017 is poised to be an epic year! And we are here to help you create your 2017-bucket list with a complete festival calendar from all around the world. Experience the real meaning of life by meeting millions of people around the world to party, drink and have the best time of the life. So let’s make a resolution to be part of these thrilling events.

Carnival of Venice

The most magnificent masked carnival of Italy is attended by thousands of tourists, giving you a world class opportunity to walk around in fancy dress and mysterious Venetian masks. Throughout the festival various special events and tours are held such as the best masked costume, official dinner show and ball giving you an exclusive experience where the pleasure of palate and party come together, wagon parade, workshops for kids, Festa delle Marie and flight of the angel, among others.

When: Feb 11-28

Where: Veneto, Italy

Ultra Music Festival

Ultra Music Festival has several global destinations, but the festival’s original Miami edition stands out the rest it in terms of size and popularity. The Phase one line-up for 2017 is out and headliners include Ice Cube, Justice, Major Lazer and Underworld.

When: March 24-26

Where: Bayfront Park, Miami, Florida

Insomnia Electric Music Festival

It is an annual electronic music festival inspired by sleeping order insomnia, suggesting that instead of sleeping you can go out for clubbing. The festival features seminar, exhibitions, performances and debates.

Insomnia is a non-profit event started with an aim to create artistic melting point and a platform for artists. Also, the venue is surrounded by majestic mountains giving creative energy and mental space.

When: September 1-3

Where: Tromso, Norway

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Coachella features various genres of music such as indie, rock, hip-hop and electronic dance music. Across the venue, several stages host nonstop live music. The performances are held across five stages- Gobi tent, Mojave tent, Outdoor theatre, Yuma stage and Coachella stage.

The festival is a paradise for both music and art lovers. Thousands of people flock from nowhere to the Californian dessert to enjoy the music. In 2014, the festival saw around 5,79,000 attendees and over the years, it has also become a celeb hotspot.

When: Apr 14-23

Where: Indio, California

Art Basel

The four-day art event showcases widely praised contemporary and modern art galleries from around the world. With around 300 galleries and 4,000 artists the place is one of the favourite destination of art lovers. Throughout the event, the city is transformed into cultural place with special events all over the city bringing thrilling and inspiring moments.

When: Jun 15-18

Where: Basel, Switzerland

Glastonbury Festival

The festival features some of the best talents around the world including aspiring and mega stars. Glastonbury Festival was initially called the Pilton Festival that was started in 1970 and saw some 1,500 attendees and has grown since then. The music festival gives you an opportunity to experience performances from some of the big-banner names such as Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan and Beyonce. Also, don’t forget to check out its popular events like the Pyramid Stage, Other and The Dance. This year Radiohead will headline the Pyramid Stage. It has been 20 years since Radiohead’s iconic Pyramid Stage outing and what better way to mark the 20th anniversary of the performance.

Apart from the festival, Glastonbury is also a camping destination for many. So pack up your rain gears, pitch a tent and get ready for the entertaining musical festival.

When: June 21-25

Where: Somerset, England

Electric Forest

The eight-day two-weekend multi-genre is a unique audiovisual experience with dream-like decorations and incredible performances. The venue houses fields, lakes, lodging, bars, eateries, huge indoor water park, golf course and swimming pool, among others.

During the day attendees stroll and explore hammock villages and night comes live with rock band performances. Artists to headline in the first weekend are Big Gigantic, Oliver Heldens, Nero (Live), A-Trak and Claude Vonstroke. The artists in the second weekend are RL Grime Thievery Corporation, Hi-Lo and A-Trak. Besides, there are other artists and additional headliners to be announced.

When: June 22-25 & June 29-July 2

Where: Rothbury, Michigan

Montreux Jazz

Though the official title of the fest says ‘Jazz’, Montreux is all about fusion –hip-hop, acid jazz, techno and African bands, among others. The festival is one of the most prestigious happenings with an amazing number of events and relatively warm environment. The festival that started in 1967 was initially a three-day fest and now has expanded to fifteen days.

When: June 30-Jul 15

Where: Multiple locations in Montreus, Switzerland

Tomorrowland

Tomorrowland is no doubt the biggest dance music festival on earth with worldwide superstars gracing the stage. The festival hosts every genre of music known to mankind be it EDM, drum & bass or hardstyle. What make the fest different from other festivals is the storybook setting and multi-colour fantasy stages. In 2011 the theme of the fest was ‘Alice in Wonderland’ which saw live characters, real waterfalls and huge mushrooms, while 2015’s theme Kingdom of Melodia presented a beautiful fairytale castle.

The festival offers an entire world to explore but the time-constraint allows you visit not more than 30 stages. There is also a ‘Church of love’, place dedicated for couples, guarded by naughty nuns.

The attendees are guaranteed to have the weekend of lifetime giving you a beautiful sight for eyes and feast for years.

When: Jul 21-23 & 28-30

Where: Boom, Belgium

Stockholm Pride

Since its inception in 1998, Stockholm Pride has over the years grown to be the largest festivals of the city. The festival strives to raise awareness regarding LGBT issues. Stockholm Pride is open for all and not just the LGBT community. The biggest prime celebration hosts workshops, seminars, lectures, exhibitions, debates, theatre performances and concerts throughout the city.

Every year a unique accessory is chosen through a design competition for the event.

When: July 31-Aug 6

Where: Stockholm

La Tomatina

The biggest food fight festival, La Tomatina, is attended by thousands of people where tons of over-ripe tomatoes are thrown on the streets. Since 2013, official tickets have been started limiting the number to 20,000 which was earlier around 50,000.

Tomatoes used in the event are imported from Extremadura. A ham is placed upon a large pole and people compete with each other to bring down the ham and with the victory the tomato fight begins. Once the fight ends, the cleaning process begins with fire trunks are organised to pump water on the streets while the acid in the tomatoes cleans the ground. The festival also features dance, music, parades, cooking contest and fireworks.

When: Aug 30

Where: Valencia, Spain

Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

The annual balloon festival is a nine-day event making the blue sky above the verdant Rio Grande Valley a canvas of color filling the sky. The festival begins early morning with Dawn Patrol and ends with evening’s Glowdeo parade. It also hosts the interesting balloon races.

The fest which started in 1972 with just 13 balloons near a shopping mall for 20,000 spectators was in ‘road-runner v/s coyote’ format, where the road-runner balloon was followed by the rest coyote balloon. It was in 2000, with the growing popularity the organisers decided to emphasize quality over quantity and limited the participation to 750 balloons.

The fiesta gives you the privilege to walk near the balloon before they take off, there is also the ‘Rainbow Ryders’, the organiser’s balloon riding service takes the patrons on a hot air balloon ride. So pinch your pennies and get ready to fly, really high!

When: Oct 1-9

Where: Albuquerque, New Mexico