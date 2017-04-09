Humans and their sources of energy

Our lives are superintending and governed by energy. Energy is the level of prana present in our bodies and mind, writes Ravi Valluri

Let there be an intermission in our minds and enact the script of say Usain Bolt, scorching the tracks and then adorning yellow metal perched on the podium upon breasting the tape. From athletics, we now conjure the picture of a salubrious day at Lords, the Mecca of cricket, where the swagger of Vivian Richards is in abundant display as he pummels the hapless Pommie bowler by dispatching the red cherry across the park for a flurry of sixes transporting the rambunctious, beer—guzzling West Indian crowds into majestic delirium. These iconic sportspersons underwent the task with remarkable felicity as they were filled with gargantuan doses of energy.

Let us now pause, take a deep breath and delve into three recently released biopic—Bhag Milkha Bhag, Dhoni-The Untold Story and Dangal. The immaculate and flawless trouper Farhan Akhtar essayed the role of legendary sprinter Milkha Singh – the Flying Sikh to perfection that won him well-deserved applause by discerning audiences. Likewise, Sushant Singh Rajput, enacting the role of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, struck the celebrated helicopter shot against the ferocious Lankan lions from the emerald isle. Misty-eyed audiences rose to the national anthem as Mahavir Singh Phogat’s (Aamir Khan) daughters, Geeta Phogat (Fatima Sana Shaikh) and Babita Kumari (Sanya Malhotra) vanquished their opponents in the well-crafted film, Dangal.

Real life situations merged with surrealism in all the films. But the underlying and distinguishing factor of the legendary sports personalities and the actors who donned the eponymous roles is their charged-with-energy persona.

What, after all is this energy? It is perhaps the vivacity, the ardour or maintaining effervescence in life. Essentially it is the strength and vitality required for sustained physical or mental activity.Our lives are superintending and governed by energy. Energy is the level of prana or chi present in our bodies and mind.

This energy, if effectively utilized is proportionately related to the power and potential of human mind. The human mind is perhaps one of the most trailblazing and innovatory electrical instruments. It has both physical and metaphysical parts. Like any other electrical equipment, to remain in fine fettle it requires resetting or nuanced adjustments. It is incorrectly assumed that there is no physical trigger to reconfigure the mind.

An individual requires the assistance of catharsis to reset the mind. The process can be initiated by playing a game of vigorous sport, working out on the elliptical, listening to mellifluous and soulful music, reading inspirational literature, indulging in an act of compassion, taking adequate rest encompassed in the feeling that we are asleep in the lap of the Divine and believing in the presence of the Master or Guru in our lives. These release positive endorphins which reload our hard disk and upload efficacious software in the human mind while purging demonic thought processes and we once again become alert and energetic.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar endorses that there are four sources of energy, namely—food, breath, rest and a calm and meditative state of mind. Breath is the preeminent and vital source of energy. Consumption of Sattvik food, taking adequate rest to repair the mind and body and simultaneously maintaining a calm and meditative state of mind are some other channels of obtaining energy.

But seldom do we pay attention to our breath, floundering while inhaling and exhaling. The architect of the universe has created the human body in such a manner that our abdomen should expand like a balloon when we inhale. This is the natural modus operandi to breathe in. However, humungous numbers of individuals breathe in an erroneous manner. Their abdomens shrink or contract. Thereby, they are deprived of a redoubtable and robust source of energy

Energy is the level of our prana (in Sanskrit) or say Chi (in Chinese). One learns more how to harness and tap this enormous potential and reservoir of energy by undertaking the Happiness Programme of the Art of Living.

Are we aware of various parts of the human body? The answer is a vehement ‘NO’. Only when there is a contraction in any part of the body, or we are struck with an affliction or pestilence, do humans become aware of the existence of such an organ or part in the body. A headache signals the presence of the head in our body.

An alcoholic suffering from cirrhosis of the liver is then aware of this vital organ. A person put on dialysis realizes the significance and noteworthiness of kidneys. A sprinter or a quotidian bus traveler in the urgency to reach office in time darts to board a bus gasps for breath. It then dawns upon him, the efficacy of breath.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has postulated that humans barely use thirty percent of their lung capacity. However, through the regular practice of yoga, pranayama, meditation and the unique rhythmic breathing technique of Sudarshan Kriya we can expatriate nearly 90 percent of toxins which get accumulated in the body.

As per Ayurveda, Sattvik food in comparison to Rajsik or Tamsik, fuels our metabolism efficiently and thereby the reservoir of energy increases manifold. Sleep and rest is paramount as the cells in our bodies get regenerated and we feel immensely invigorated. A good night’s sleep propels the activity of healing of the body. An afternoon siesta or doing a brief Yoga Nidra meditation recharges the system for humans to perform the tasks on hand efficiently.

Negative thoughts act as a road block and reduce our energy levels. However, these Mephistophelean forces can be quite easily combated through mindful meditations. Thus, for a healthy and efficient living, humans need to focus on consuming proper food, taking adequate rest, maintaining a tranquil mind and most importantly harnessing the potential of the mind through mindful breathing. These are the essential sources of energy.