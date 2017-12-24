Health Tips! How to workout in the swimming pool

Not just for swimming, you can now include your pool for your workout schedule, discovers Pritha Banerjee

Are you bored with your daily workout routine? Looking for something to change the pace and rekindle your enthusiasm. Water workout can be a perfect change for your overall fitness training. Yes, you can do more with a swimming pool even if you don’t know how to swim. Aqua trainers believe that water makes your body work harder than on land and anyone can benefit from water exercise regardless of age or agility.

Fitness funda

With actress like Yami Gautam promoting it, aqua training is a new fitness trend in India. They are exercises done in shallow water like in a swimming pool. There are different types of aqua fitness training like zumba, yoga, aerobics, cycling etc. The workouts may look very similar to what you do on land but due to the built-in resistance, water simply increases the intensity and challenges the muscles that are harder to engage on land. “It’s important to switch up your fitness regime from time to time. When you hear ‘water workouts’ I’m sure you start picturing swimming laps.

However, this water workout is completely different; in fact, you don’t even need to know how to swim since it’s performed in the shallow end of a swimming pool. Comprising high intensity movements, this workout has helped me train harder without worrying of muscle soreness and injuries. Working out in the swimming pool has not just made me feel stronger, but I’ve got more energy and I’m sleeping so much better. At the end of long days and crazy schedules, I now can’t wait to jump into the swimming pool,” Gautam had said earlier at the launch of Speedo AquaFit in Mumbai.

Pallav Biswas, an aqua fitness trainer at Solace Day Spa and Wellness Centre, Kolkata, says, “Aqua aerobics are safe for everyone. If a person is elderly, overweight, have arthritis, joint pain, osteoporosis, or an injury which makes it difficult or painful for him/her todo weight-bearing exercise, water can be an excellent choice. It is because swimming or simply walking in water reduces the pressure on your back and knees. It also improves your flexibility as pressure under water makes them to work harder.”

Biswas, who has been an aqua aerobics trainer for around 14 years, claims, “Exercising in water builds cardiovascular stamina, strength, and flexibility, helps burn body fat, increases circulation, and can help you rehabilitate healing muscles and joints. The only thing that you need to be careful about is your diet. A balanced diet is required no matter what kind of gym you join.”

Apart from walking and jogging there are many kinds of equipment that are used by the trainers to help build muscles and lose weight. Many centres provide foam dumbbells, noodles and kickboards for core (abdomen) exercises, pushups, floating, and cardiovascular training inside water. “The dumbbells are hardly 20 grams in land but weigh around 5 kg under water. The water noodles support your balance and assists in maintaining certain position. The board supports the upper body and makes the lower body exercises more accessible,” adds Biswas.

Cycling underwater

On the other hand, Aqua Strength, Mumbai is taking aqua fitness to a different level altogether. They are focusing on aqua spinning as a form of a cardio which acts as replication of outdoor cycling experience. Juhi Dave, who has been an aqua trainer for more than a year at the centre, says, “What we do is very different from aqua aerobics. Ours is an underwater cycling class where bikes are placed in a pool and you pedal against the water resistance, with water up to the waist. I can guarantee that with each class you are going to burn at least 500-800 calories.”

The blood flow and circulation increases when you cycle underwater which energises your muscles and the legs feel lighter. “Whether you are an arthritis patient or dealing with overweight problems, cycling under water is your remedy. It increases your cardiovascular endurance as your heartbeat frequency is 10% lower than on land,” she adds.

As we all know breathing well is the key to a good work-out as the air stimulates the blood flow and brings oxygen to our muscles. As you are in water, you don’t feel out of breath and that increases your capacity in a gentle way.

Before you jump in

It is important to consider few things when you are thinking about water exercises. Though it has no other restriction, chlorine, disinfection byproducts and other contaminants in pools must be avoided if you have sensitive skin. You should also consider the time you spend under water as chlorine has been linked to cancer, birth defects, miscarriages, and increased risk of asthma and other respiratory problems.

The exercise should be performed under the guidance of a qualified health professional if you are suffering from back problems. “I generally ask people who are suffering from fever, skin infection or an open woundto avoid the swimming pools,” says Biswas.

The impact of gravity is less in the water which provides a wide range of motion for the body. “Apart from the fitness, the best thing is that water prevents overheating of the body and I can exercise for a longer period of time. It has now become my weekend routine,” says Monika Gupta, who has been doing aqua aerobics for more than three years.

It’s very difficult to jump in water during the winter season, thus, water therapy is generally conducted in heated pools and tanks. It also helps in increasing the blood circulation.