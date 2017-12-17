Happy? Simple tips to lead a joyous life

Spiritual-scientist and psychologist Dr Sriram tells Vibha Singh how to lead a joyous life with the help of simple tips

Dr Sriram, writer, spiritual-scientist, psychologist is a lover of life who enjoys and celebrates life by being in tune with the eternal, universal laws of nature and has been conducting workshops on different topics on leading a blissful life. He has done an extensive research on spirituality and the art of joyous living in the laboratory of life and nature. He follows a simple philosophy that one should be thankful to nature for giving us a good life and once you live a life which is mentally and physically healthy, the goal of life is achieved.

Going back to the basics of nature

The first and foremost lesson is to keep aside spirituality and go back to the basics of nature. Anything that is precious and is required all the time by all the people is not locked. This is nature’s law. Everyone requires oxygen all the time. It is not locked anywhere. Everyone requires water, it is not locked anywhere. Yes, it is stored in the well but not locked. Similarly, a lake does not lock water, it only stores it. A fruit is something all of us need. It is not locked up in a tree. It is available on the tree. Just go and pluck it. Sunlight is similarly not confined anywhere.

Therefore, anything that is precious, that is needed all through our life, is available freely and is not hidden or locked. That is nature’s law. If happiness is precious and is needed by all, all the time, it should not be locked. He explains, “We are thus trying to find a key, keys and more keys for something that is not locked. All of us are jealous of other person’s money, status and success. These are considered to be the keys of happiness, but it is not inside the box, but it is outside. To be joyous in life we do not require anything else than what we already have. All that is required to be happy has already been given by nature.”

Good health. It is the most precious of all your possessions. It is an asset nature has created for you. You have done nothing to achieve it. And yet, this is your biggest achievement. It is superior to any of those things that you have achieved by taking help from somebody else. By asking for assistance, your achievement becomes an inferior act. For the one who believes this, there is no sorrow since whatever happens is for one’s own good.

Bad thoughts are as much a necessity in nature as good thoughts. This nature’s law. In temple towns, one can live without a collection box, but not without a dustbin. He is of the view that, “We can survive without a prayer room, but not without a bathroom. They may appear to be opposite, but they co-exist in their existence. Now, it is a truth that all our cleanliness is due to the dustbin. Similarly, all our joys are due to our sorrow which is dustbin that keeps our joys clean.”

Know your capacity

All of us should know our capacities and abilities. A labourer can lift a flour bag with ease. But he says, “I cannot and yet, it does not bother me. The labourer needs to lift that bag because the task is necessary for his livelihood. There is no need for me to do that. He can work in the hot sun for 24 hours and nothing happens to him. If I work like that even for an hour I will end up with fever. Why does he work like that? Since nature designs to get that job done by him, it gives him the ability to do that work even in the hot sun. It is a natural ability.”

Nature has not given that ability to everyone simply because we do not need to do that. Any theory, including spirituality which has no links with nature does not survive, cannot sustain itself. According to Sriram, “Whatever nature gives is its best. It is the unfailing source of all wisdom. We should discover the basic law of nature and life and live our life with love.”

Gratitude to god is meditation

True meditation is that which brings you peace after all kinds of disturbance and distraction. Concentrating on something will help, in the sense that we cease doing useless things in the external world. He feels, “While meditating one may feel at peace, but it is just momentary peace, which lasts only for some time. This is peace which arises from the end of the playful nature of the mind. But the peace which you get in end of all disturbances is the meditative state where you thank god for what he has given to you and that is eternal bliss.”