Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: 5 times the Highway actress won our hearts

From the chic bubbly girl in ‘Student of The Year’ to the tanned skin and pierced nose Bihari migrant in ‘Udta Punjab’ Alia Bhatt has come a long way. She never fails to charm us with her acting skills and smart looks. She is perhaps the only celebrity who took a joke on herself sportingly and then bounce back by making a joke on herself. In her short career span, she has been loved and trolled equally even for reasons other than her Bollywood status. When Alia Bhatt made her Bollywood debut she was conventionally the attractive star kid but little did we know we were being introduced to a powerhouse. On her 25th birthday, let’s take a moment to appreciate and admire Alia Bhatt:

When she made self-deprecation really cool

Alia Bhatt was the butt of jokes when she fumbled on Karan Johar’s show Koffee with Karan when asked who the President of India was. The internet was full of memes and jokes. But that didn’t deter her spirit. She teamed up with All India Backchod (AIB) and release a video ‘Genius of the Year’ about her fictional quest for intelligence. The fun video featured Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor.

Watch the video here:

When she accepted challenging roles

With just one film old, Alia was seen sans make-up in Highway. The film not only helped her to discover her persona that were buried inside her. A star was born. And since then there was no looking back. She began accepting challenging roles one after the another and soon she emerged in Bollywood’s A-listers. Two years later, she was seen in more intense and demanding roles in ‘Udta Punjab’ and ‘Kapoor & Sons’. While the former tackled Punjab’s drug crisis while the later was the first mainstream Bollywood movie to feature a progressively gay character.

When she reacted to Salman’s 2002 hit-and-run case

In 2015, when Salman Khan was convicted by the Bombay Sessions Court in the 2002 hit-and-run case, most Bollywood celebrities refrained from commenting on the issue. But Alia Bhatt dared to say that though Salman was in the wrong, they still love him and stand by him. The actress tweeted, “It hurts when your own are punished, even if they are in the wrong. We love you and are standing by you”

It hurts when your own are punished, even if they are in the wrong. We love you and are standing by you — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 6, 2015

When she featured in Vogue cover

In 2015, designer Manish Malhotra completed 25 years in fashion and styling and as a tribute Vogue India got his leading ladies – Sridevi, Karisma Kapoor, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt – together for a gorgeous cover.

When she owned a house at the age of 23

Kudos to the young girl who bought a huge house in Mumbai all by herself. The cosy abode is a blend of old world charm in a New York styled apartment that looks like a million bucks and is nothing short of #HomeGoals.