Guest at a wedding? Here’s how to rock it!

It may not be your wedding, but nobody said you can’t look your best. SAPNA SARFARE suggests ways to rock the wedding as a guest without overshadowing the lovely couple

Wedding time means getting a great opportunity to show off some coolest trends and looks. While the spotlight is on the lucky couple, it is not a bad option to look your best. And you need to know what to wear on such occasions. A little help is always welcome.

Trends in weddings these days

Latest wedding trends are an attraction for men and women, these days. Ranu Bathwal, founder at Popup Galleria, feels certain trends are season less like the colour red and green. “However few trends vary from season to season. The latest fashions are minimalistic outfits with nude colour palette and a structured silhouette. Florals and a touch of velvet are also big this season. Women are looking for comfortable attires that let them enjoy the function with ease. Something similar works for men as well. But that doesn’t mean there is no room to experiment. Now, there is a new age of colours like pastels, turquoise, blush pink which are in trend this season and gives the old traditional attires a new spin.”

Sandeep Gonsalves, co founder SS HOMME states the obvious – Indian weddings means magnificence, traditions, grandeur and style. “It offers a chance for men and women to really notch up their style statement. One of the few menswear trends that has been growing in recent times is Bandhgalas, may that be a jacket or a sherwani. Bandhgalas offer a structured lean look, flatters any body type and promises a regal look. This combo of elegance with ethnicity makes it a must have for a dapper gent.”

Designer Gautam Gupta gets straight to the point. “For women, dhoti skirt/pants are very much in trend teamed up with capes, embellished blouses, and jackets. Lots of lehengas are even paired with stylish tops from capes, drape sleeves blouses to long jackets. For men, angrakha style kurta with salwars, drape kurta or layering jacket over shirts.”

Things that go wrong

Sandeep focuses on the importance of following a dress code during wedding function. “Dress code gone wrong can make one stand out of the crowd, not necessary in a best fashionable way. If it is a summer wedding, wearing anything that is thick and dark will only make one sweat and uncomfortable. Always plan a garment according to the season and time of the day. Pastels and vibrant colours for the day and darker hues for the evening are the secure options. One of the fashion faux pas that most men do in weddings are the footwear. Make sure your feet look clean while opting for open footwear. A pair of polished formal shoes is a must.”

Gautam feels some overdo by wearing too heavy ensembles or loud make-up. “Since mehendi is all about dance and having fun, wearing something too fitted especially on the lower side is not the best option. It is not mandatory to always wear black on cocktails. One can choose colours like wine, electric blue or grey. While attending weddings, your wealth is not measured by the quantity of embroidery. So let’s not wear too heavy embellished ensemble.” That includes men.

Ranu accepts the fact that people just don’t experiment enough with their wedding wardrobe. “Repeating outfits can be fun too, when accessories well. One can embrace their innate ethnicity by opting for a traditional Banarasi saree with an embellished blouse to make a fashion statement.”

What to wear

Gautam starts by suggestions for Mehendi. “Men can pick bright coloured short kurta with trousers. For women, a long straight-cut kurta with silk skirt is a good pick. For sangeet, men can go for angrakha style kurta with a salwars; women can go for dazzling attire with a bling like lehenga saree or a long anarkali dress with an embroidered long jacket. For engagement, men can opt for an embroidered Nehru jacket with silk kurta and Alighari pants. Women can go for an embroidered dress with asymmetrical hemline that can be teamed up with trouser or a Peplum style top or kurta with palazzo or a sharara.”

While attending weddings, Gautam suggests men choose a three piece suit; while the women can opt for a simple saree with heavy embroidered blouse. “For reception, women can make a style statement with Shikari or Paithani dupatta teamed up with a solid colour anarkali suit in contrast.” Ranu reveals, “For an event like mehendi, choose outfits in digital and floral prints to give a lively and vibrant look. Select a traditional lehenga with a touch of velvet for the main day and structured silhouettes for reception. Choosing attires in different silhouettes for every event shows variation and versatility.”

Sandeep feels numerous functions have with their own dress code. “For a sangeet and mehendi, men can opt for a vibrant Bandhgala Sherwani with tapered pants. The pants need to be well fitted but not tight. For a traditional wedding, we suggest a plain kurta with minimal embellishment. Pair it with contrast colour bandi to create a formal look. Wedding receptions are usually a formal event; a classic dark coloured well fitted suit will never go wrong. A slim fit tuxedo is the perfect outfit for men with smaller frames making one look trim, fit and suave.”

Accessing accessories

Accessories are a deal breaker. Ranu informs, “Diamonds and Polki can be worn together to create a contemporary look or one could wear traditional gold jewellery with kundan to enhance their ethnic look. Chandbalis are ideal to complete any look from traditional to contemporary attire.”

Sandeep’s advice is quite simple. “For the au courant gent, sporting the suit/ tuxedo and a smart pair of cufflinks is what could perfect the look. A tie bar, a lapel pin and an elegant watch are the right accessories to complete the chic look. For Indian wear, a smart pair of embroidered loafers will bring the regal look to life. A pastel pocket square to accompany your lighter garments would be the ideal choice.” Gautam suggests women to try out a small mangtika or nath that will make a strong style statement.

Getting perfection

Gautam wants people to balance their attire and accessorize it rightly. Sandeep thinks, “Layering embroidered pieces with the clean silhouette will help tune in the elegant factor. The colours you can showcase this season are pastels, teal and golden. Paired up with black or tan brown loafers is an ideal choice for the wedding season.”