Gudi Padwa 2018: Top 6 Maharastrian recipes by Chef Narayan Salunke

Gudi Padwa is the main festival of Maharashtrians. This day is celebrated as the first day of the year by people of Maharashtra. They wear new clothes, have puja at home and prepare variety of food items like Puranpoli, Shrikhand, Puri Bhaaji, Modak, Masala Bhat, Aam Pahna, etc.

On the eve of auspicious day of Gudi Padwa, Mamta Sonar had a conversation with Chef Narayan Salunke, who is senior Executive Sous Chef at Radisson Blu Resort& Spa Alibaug. As he belong to the Maharashtrian family, he said, “Gudi Padwa is among the most celebrated festivals in my hometown, Raigad, in Maharashtra. For me, the festival means a cheerful get-together with relatives, friends and the community.”

Talking about Indian cuisine he said, “Indian cuisine is one of the most popular cuisines around the world. Travellers from across the world come to India to explore wide range of food options that India has to offer. What I like best about Indian food, is the variation in cuisine that differs in each state. India is a land of spices and herbs, which is found generously in most of our cuisines. My love for spices is the main reason why I love relish Indian cuisine.”

Check out Top 6 recipes by Chef Narayan Salunke

Puran Poli

This sweet flat bread is stuffed with the yummiest mixture of jaggery andreshami khawa flavoured with the slightest hint of cardamom powder.

INGREDIENTS-:

1 cup flour 1 1/2 cup sugar 3 powdered green cardamom 1 pinch salt 4 tablespoon milk 2 teaspoon rice flour 1 reshami khawa 1lit milk full fat 1/2 cup ghee 1/4 cup water 1 gm saffron 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg powder

METHOD:

For preparing this easy Maharashtrian recipe, take a glass bowl and mix flour with water in it. Knead well to make stiff dough. Cover the dough and keep aside for 1 hour.

Now knead the dough again, adding salt, water and oil, little at a time, till the dough becomes pliable. Mix the mixture to a smooth consistency adding a little milk if it is too dry. Add cardamom powder and nutmeg powder.

Now take a lime-sized lump of the dough and a little larger lump of the reshmi khawa mixture. Roll out two rounds from the dough on a board sprinkled with rice flour, into flat rounds of about7 inches in diameter.

Cover the rolled dough round with the reshmi khawa mixture, leaving half an inch at the edges, and then cover this with the second round. Roll again over this to seal them together, pinching the edges to seal well. Roll out like a thick chapati.

Heat ghee on a hot griddle and put the puran poli on it.Keep pressing and turning it so that it cooks well on both sides.Keep adding ghee all around to brown it evenly without sticking tothe griddle. Serve hot.

Katachi Amti Recipe

INGREDIENTS-:

Drained water of chana dal 1/4 cup fresh coconut 10-12 garlic cloves 2 tsp sesame seeds 1 tsp cumin seeds 2 strands curry leaves 1 tsp jiggery Some fresh coriander leaves 3 tsp red chili powder Salt to taste

METHOD:

Grindcumin seeds & sesame seeds to a coarse powder

Add freshcoconut,5-6 garlic cloves, ginger together & make a paste.

In a bigvessel heat oil, add mustard seeds. Cumin seeds. Curry leaves andremaining crushed garlic. Sauté until golden brown.

Addground paste and sauté for few seconds.

Addchilli powder & leftover water from chana dal.

Add saltto taste.

Addjaggery & coriander leaves.

Bringcurry to boil & then allow it for simmering for 15 to 20 minutes.

Shrikhand

INGREDIENTS-:

Curd 0.500KGM Elaichi 0.015GM Sugar 0.050KGM Saffron 1 pinch

METHOD

take 1/2 tbsp warm milk in a small bowl. …

in a mortar powder 4 to 5 green cardamoms. …

take the chakka or hung curd in a bowl.

add fine sugar. …

then add the saffron dissolved milk and powdered saffron.

begin to whip the hung curd. …

whip till smooth.

Puri Bhaji

INGREDIENT -:

Potato 0.500 Oil 0 .100 Mustard seed 1/2 tbs Cumin seed ½ tbs Green chilly Y 3NO Ginger 0.010 Curry leave 7/8 Leave Turmeric powder ½ tbs Hing 1 Pinch Salt ½ tbs Lemon 1 NO Coriander leaves 1Pinch

METHOD -:

1) To boil thepotatoes . Add enough water so potatoes are submerged in water .cover the lid half hours.

2) Check thepotatoes by inserting a knife, it should go inside very easily &effortless.

3) Let the potatoescool down then cut into cubes.Also chop the green chilly &ginger.

4) Now heat oil in apan on medium heat once hot add mustard seed & let them pop.

5) Then add cuminseed & let then sizzle. After that sauté in green chilly &ginger for few minute. Add curry leave.

6) Add turmeric powder& hing immediately add potatoes & salt. Mix well withoutmashing the potatoes too much.

7) Cover the pan &cook for 2/3 minutes. Lastly add lemon juice & mix sprinklechopped coriander top.

Puri- :

INGREDIENT -:

Wheat flour – 0.500 Salt – TSP Oil – 1LIT Water- ¼ CUP

Method -:

1) Take whole wheatatta & salt a bowl mixe well add teaspoon of oil & mix well.

2) Now add littlewater at a time & start kneading the dough. It should be smoothtight.

3) Cover the dough &let it rest for 15 minute.divide the dough in to 12 equal size potionmake smoth ball out of it .

4) Roll few poori &keep them in a plate also keep them covered with kitchen napkin.

5) Heat the oil in apan on medium heat for deep frying. Fry the poori both of side lightgolden browen color. Don’t fry for long time otherwise it willget crispy & hard.

6) Remove it from theoil using slotted spoon & place on pepper towel lined plate.

7) Serve with batatabhaji .

NOTE -:

Always make bhajifirst & keep the poori dough ready.

Masala Bhat

INGREDIENTS

Rice – KG 0.8 Oil – LTR 0.08 Cinnamon – KG 0.005 Bay leaf- KG 0.005 Black pepper- KG 0.005 Ghee- KG 0.01 Tomato- KG 0.03 Brinjal – KG 0.02 Salt- KG 0.005 Green Peas – KG 0.02 Cloves- KG 0.005 Fresh Beans – KG 0.015 Carrot – KG 0.015 Peanuts – KG 0.01 Haldi powder – KG 0.005 Chilli powder – KG 0.01 Fresh Coriander – KG 0.01 Tindli – 0.03

METHOD

Firstly, heat ghee and prepare tempering.

add onion, chilli and ginger-garlic paste. saute well.

Furthermore add 1 tomato, cashew and mixed vegetables. saute well.

Additionally, add spice powder.

Saute the spices on low flame for a minute.

Further add rice, water and salt.

Stir well, cover and simmer for 20 minutes.

add in 2 tbsp fresh coconut and coriander leaves.

Finally, serve masale baath with raita.

Aam Panha

INGREDIENT

Mango Pulp- 250GM Elaichi- 20GM Sugar- 120GM

METHOD

Cook green mangoes with POT

Let the mangoes cool. Remove the skin and the inner seed and keep the pulp.

Blend the pulp well with the jaggery in the blender, a hand blender or you can mash it well with your hand.

Add cardamom powder . The thick pulp is ready.

You can prepare the thick pulp and keep it in the fridge.

When you want to serve, add about ¼ glass pulp into a glass, top with cold water.

Stir to mix well or you can use a hand blender or a mixer.

Add ice cubes and serve