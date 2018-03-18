Gudi Padwa 2018: Lesser-known facts about Maharashtrian New Year

Here are some lesser-known facts about Gudi Padwa, the Maharashtrian New Year, which falls on March 18 this year

Many Indian festivals revolve around crops and their life cycle owing to it being an agricultural nation. And Gudi Padwa, also celebrated a Maharashtrian New Year, is a harvest festival, signifying the end of one season and the beginning of a new one (also a time when Mangoes begin to flood the markets).

Dating back to Chatrapati Shivaji’s days, the festival was started by him to celebrate his victories. The tradition of raising the Gudi, was started by him.

Is also marks the first day of Chaitra according to the Hindu calendar. On this day, the sun is above the point of intersection between the equator and the meridians, thus begins the spring season.

The day is also celebrated as the first day of Chaitra Navratri and Ghatasthapana, which is known as Kailash Sthapana.

The preparing of Gudi is an elaborate and an important process. Many Maharashtrian household erect Gudi, an inverted silver or a copper pot, on a wooden or a bamboo stick with a green or an orange cloth. Both the cloth and pot are tied to the stick with a garland flowers, neem and mango leaves, sugar crystals. This decorated Gudi is then displayed in the windows or balconies facing the sun.

According to the Brahma Purana, after the deluge this is the day when Brahma created the world and time has been starting from that very point. Gudi Padwa also has mythological roots, and is celebrated as the defeat of Ravana by Rama and his eventual return to Ayodhya.

Apart from Maharasthra, this festival is also celebrated in Andhra Pradesh as Yugadi, and as Sajibu Nongma Panba Cheiraoba in the north-eastern state of Manipur.-Compiled by Manasi Y Mastakar