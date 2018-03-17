Gudi Padwa 2018: Easy to make rangoli ideas and why rangoli holds special importance on Gudi Padwa

Come festival and everything around us becomes bright, vibrant and beautiful. There are several traditional rangoli designs such as Lakshmi footsteps, kalash, swastik, mango motifs and geometric shapes and designs. Traditionally, rangolis were created using flour, coloured rice, sand or flower petals. With Gudi Padwa around the corner, let us tell you rangolis are an important part of the festive tradition. As per a mythological legend, once there was a king who had a royal priest. The king and the priest were loved by all. One day, the son of the priest passed away suddenly. The priest was grief-stricken. The entire kingdom, along with the king, prayed to Lord Brahma – the creator of the Universe – to bring back the life of the son. Lord Brahma was moved by the prayers and asked the priest paint an image of his dead son on the floor. Later, the Lord gave life to the painting. The boy was alive again. Everyone thanked the Lord and since then the tradition of making rangolis started. Since it is said that Gudi Padwa is the day when Lord Brahma created the Universe, rangolis hold special importance on the day.

So this Gudi Padwa, follow the centuries-old tradition, choose your favourite colours and try these simple and easy rangoli patterns.

Try them out!