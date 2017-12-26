Girl power! 5 women who beautifully shut down trolls in 2017

Facing trolls is part of an everyday business for celebrities. It comes with their glamorous celebrity package. For being too out-spoken to sweating they are trolled for pretty much anything and everything. Most of the times they just ignore and move on. But 2017 has been a year when a bunch of women decided to not take any crap and give it back beautifully. As the year ends, here’s a look at 5 women owned their trolls in a gorgeous way.

RJ Malishka

We all know the ‘Sonu’ song (and its many versions) but RJ Malishka’s version not only went viral but also became controversial. The RJ’s version takes a dig at the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) that they are accountable for the condition of roads in the city during monsoon. The song soon became the melody for those who wanted to voice dissent. Soon she received a notice from the civic body claiming it found dengue larvae in potted plants in and outside her house. The social media, news channels, and newspapers expressed themselves in her support. Malishka hit back to the civic body in a cheeky way that she is ready with six more songs. She wrote, “I am a rapper now. Also a breeder apparently.” The ‘breeder’ was in reference to the civic body sending a notice for breeding dengue at her mother’s flat in Bandra.

6 songs composed and ready in my head and they are NOT about New York�I’m a rapper now. Also a breeder apparently and back soon � #Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone

In June this year Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone donned some bold garments for her photoshoot as the cover girl of a fashion magazine. After she posted few photographs from her photoshoot on her Instagram account she was advised by trolls to wear ‘traditional Indian wear’ and not show off her skin in revealing clothes. She hit back hard at the trolls by posting another picture from the same photoshoot and same outfit.

Priyanka Chopra



In May this year, Priyanka Chopra met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin. She was trolled for wearing a short dress and sitting with crossed legs in front of ‘elder’. She decided to shut the trolls up by posting another photograph with her mother and captioned it ‘Legs for days’ and used the hashtag ‘ItsTheGenes’. On another occasion, she was also trolled for wearing a tri-colour scarf.

Mithali Raj

Captain of the Indian women’s cricket team Mitahli Raj has proved she is the new captain cool after she shut a troll down in the most epic way. Mithali shared a picture with fellow cricketers Mamatha Maben, Nooshin AL Khadeer and Veda Krishnamurthy, from the inauguration event of a cricket academy.



Though most of the comments on the tweet were positive, one tweet stood out. A user with the name Ashim Das Choudhury tweeted, “Sorry Smt Captain, hahaha odd looking. the fasina wet.” But the captain gave a perfect reply to shut the troll. She tweeted, “I m where I m because I sweated it out on d field! I see no reason 2 b ashamed f it when I’m on d ground inaugerating a cricket academy.”

I m where I m because I sweated it out on d field! I see no reason 2 b ashamed f it, when I’m on d ground inaugerating a cricket academy. https://t.co/lC5BOMf7o2 — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 20, 2017



On another occasion, Mithali was trolled again after she posted an old photograph with three of her colleagues as a throwback picture. In the picture, she was seen wearing a black spaghetti top, for the few self-proclaimed moral policemen she didn’t dress ‘decently enough’.

Esha Gupta

In August the Baadshaho actress posted pictures of herself in lingerie from a photoshoot. No point for guessing that she was slut-shamed and then the saga started about making distasteful remarks about her. The trolls made sure they fill her page with filth. But thankfully Esha is not someone who would ‘just ignore and move’. She used the best way to deal with sexism that takes away the rights of women to control over their own bodies- she posted more of her nude photographs.