Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: 5 decoration ideas for the mesmerising look  

The most awaited festival Ganesh Chaturthi is round the corner. The festival adds fun and colors all around. There are no rules set when it comes to decoration but who doesn’t love colors and pomps? So, let’s set up a spectacular house for bappa which will create an ambiance filled with purity and divinity. If you haven’t finalised the decoration yet and don’t know where to start it from then you can check out these amazing ideas to welcome your loving Bappa. We have listed few eye-catchy and trendy ideas, you can opt for the occassion.

LED in lead

All that glitters is certainly not gold but can defnetly add glamour to the decoration. Lights play an important role to give your decoration a ‘complete’ feeling. Today there are a range of lighting products available in the market. So first review your home decor and use lighting accordingly as it will completely transform the room. You can also use earthern lights and diyas around the mandap to create an appealing aura.

Go Green

With growing awareness people started switching to eco-friendly Ganesha and now it is time we opt for eco-friendly decorations too. Eco-friendly idols doesn’t harm aquatic life after immersion. You can actually go green by using natural materials and plants and add to the indoor beauty. You can also use recycled items for decoration.

Fragrance and flowers

Flowers play an important role in every Indian festivals. Spruce up your interior beautifully with the help of colourful flowers. Make flower garlands and place it beside the idol. You can make an elegant bouquet or flower arrangement and add few leaves of greenery. Flower decoration keeps the pandal alive and fresh. Flowering cabbage and kale can add twist to the traditional flower arrangement.

Theme decoration

If you really want your decoration to stand out from the rest, you need to boost your creativity. If you choose nature as a theme you could represent Himalayas, waterfall or forest. You can also try your hands on current issues or latest developments in the country.

Craft from scratch

Decoration always doesn’t need to be complicated and intricate. You can reuse and recycle items that are available at your home that will help you to reduce waste and save money. You can use old fabrics, wood, frames, and suitcases, among others to give your decoration a fresh touch. We say, anything and everything can be recycled and a little creativity can make a lot of difference.