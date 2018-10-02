Gandhi Jayanti: 10 quotes on Mahatma Gandhi by popular personalities around the world

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, fondly called as Bapu, is the name synonymous with non-violence. He is the man who brought the British empire to its knees and whose sacrifices earned him the title of ‘Father of Nation’. He is not just an individual but an entire movement in itself. His journey from a lawyer in South Africa to the Bapu of India is truly inspiring. He has not only inspired Indians but also people around the globe. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, we bring to you 10 quotes on Mahatma Gandhi by some of the popular personalities around the globe.

Gandhi resisted evil with as much vigor and power as the violent resister, but he resisted with love instead of hate. True pacifism is not unrealistic submission to evil power. It is rather a courageous confrontation of evil by the power of love.

– Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, American Baptist minister, and activist

I have the greatest admiration and respect for Mahatma Gandhi. He was a great human being with a deep understanding of human nature. He made every effort to encourage the full development of the positive aspects of the human potential and to reduce or restrain the negative. His life has inspired me ever since I was a small boy. Ahimsa or nonviolence is the powerful idea that Mahatma Gandhi made familiar throughout the world. But nonviolence does not mean the mere absence of violence. It is something more positive, more meaningful than that, for it depends wholly on the power of truth.

– Dalai Lama

I believe that Gandhi’s views were the most enlightened of all the political men in our time.We should strive to do things in his spirit: not to use violence in fighting for our cause, but by non-participation in anything you believe is evil.

-Albert Einstein, Physicist

He’s (Mahatma Gandhi) somebody who I find a lot of inspiration in. He inspired Dr King (Martin Luther King Jr), so if it hadn’t been for the non-violent movement in India, you might not have seen the same non-violent movement for civil rights here in the United States.

– Barack Obama, Former President of the United States

Then rose the star of Gandhi. He showed that a doctrine of non-violence was possible.

-Arnold Zweig, German Writer

He was right, he knew he was right, we all knew he was right. The man who killed him knew he was right. However long the follies of the violence continue, they but prove that Gandhi was right. ‘Resist to the very end’, he said, ‘but without violence’. Of violence the world is sick. Oh, India, dare to be worthy of your Gandhi.

-Pearl S. Buck, American writer, and novelist

Not since Buddha has India so revered any man. Not since St. Francis of Assisi has any life known to history been so marked by gentleness, disinterestedness, the simplicity of soul and forgiveness of enemies. We have the astonishing phenomenon of a revolution led by a saint.

-Will Durant, American writer, historian, and philosopher

Many of his principles have universal application and eternal validity, and I hope the passing years will show that his faith in the efficacy of non-violent pressure as an agent for peaceful change is as justified today all over the world as it was in his time in India.

-U Thant, Third Secretary-General of the United Nations

I and others may be revolutionaries but we are disciples of Mahatma Gandhi, directly or indirectly, nothing more nothing less.

-Ho Chi Minh, Vietnamese Communist revolutionary leader