Fashion stylist Jeenali Desai raises a toast to LGBTQ+ community

Fashion stylist Jeenali Desai raises a toast to the LGBTQ+ community which has helped in creating a society where we wear whatever we feel like

Your style mirrors your personality and can speak a thousand words. Fashion has the ability to grab attention; the way we dress ourselves doesn’t harm anyone yet the clothes we wear can become powerful and passive weapons in battle. One battle that definitely used fashion as a vital weapon against their struggle was the LGBTQ+ community.

had the privilege to celebrate Pride month, with vivid colours sprayed all across the streets, animating the whole city into a wonderland where equality triumphs. Likewise, vibrant colors have been a part of all the runways this season from rainbow pinstripe trousers to floor-length capes. Now, finally all these occurrences can mean something to India.

The rise of gender-neutral brand labels within popular corporations like Burberry, Zara, H&M and PULL&BEAR have done nothing but enhance the importance of equality and also has been proven to be the future of fashion. Similarly, even though some brands do not explicitly have the option of a non-binary collection, a lot of them aim to now display a collection with neutral colors and designs: something that appeals to all.

Simultaneously, the growth in celebrities globally choosing to wear non-gender specific clothing such as Kanye West photographed in skirts and others closer to home such as Sonam Kapoor wearing over-sized suits, has also helped in ending stereotypes.

This has further lead designers to create such clothing and encourage androgynous styles like slogan T-shirts, loose tunics and tailored suits.

Another trend brought into fashion is the metrosexual man (the kind of man, who put effort into the appearance).

The escalation of these trends are all down to the LGBTQ+ community and all of us should be grateful to them as they have helped in creating a society where we wear whatever we feel like wearing, making the word ‘gender’ meaningless. Marc Jacobs once said: “Clothing is a form of self expression,” and for many years now people have been crushed under social norms on how to dress but the words of Jacobs now seem to come back to life in this new era.