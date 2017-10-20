Diwali 2017: 20 pictures of Diwali in India that will leave you mesmerised

Diwali. It is the time of the year again when there is a joy in the air, lights everywhere, warmth in the heart and sparkle in the eyes. Sweets and gifts add to the festive spirit. The festival has a different meaning to different people. We all should admit the fact that the festival has special memories tucked away in the corner of our hearts. It is the festival when our country radiates her beauty and spirit. In 2017, the five-day festival began on October 17 and concludes on October 21. Here are pictures of Diwali 2017 from all across the country.

Diwali marks the triumph of good over evil and the return of Lord Rama to his birthplace Ayodhya after victory against the demon king Ravana. To celebrate the festival of lights people lit earthen lamps on the banks of river Saryu in Ayodhya.

Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar illuminated with laser lights to celebrate Diwali.

Golden Temple in Amritsar illuminated on Diwali eve.

A view of illuminated Swaminarayan temple on occasion of Diwali in Surat.

Devotees in Kolkata visit Dakhheneswar Kali temple during Diwali festival.

Children in Moradabad spell ‘DIWALI’ with sparklers.

People in Howrah release sky lanterns to celebrate the festival of lights.

A view of the illuminated Jabalpur city with fireworks in the sky during Diwali celebrations.

A view of Madan Mohan Malviya Stadium in Allahabad decorated with oil lamps with ‘Swasth Prayag Swachch Prayag Message’ after track pujan during Deepawali festival celebration.

Traders in Surat performing ‘Chopda Pujan’ of account books and computers.

Women in Siliguri make Rangoli designs using paints on the streets.

Students in Guwahati make a rangoli to celebrate Diwali.

Children in Madarsah having Diwali farals (delicacies) in Karad.

BSF soldiers celebrate Diwali in a bunker at Akhnoor, which is about 35 km from Jammu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates Diwali with the jawans of the Indian Army and BSF in the Gurez Valley in Jammu and Kashmir.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman celebrates Diwali with troops and their families at the Andaman and Nicobar Command.

At the India-Bangladesh Akhaura border check post in Agartala, Indian Border Security Force and Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) personnel exchange sweets during Diwali celebration.

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) commandant Sudeep presents sweets to Pakistani Wing Commander Bilal at the India-Pakistan Wagah border post on October 19, 2017.

In the memory of martyred jawans people in Patna celebrate pollution-free Diwali by holding earthen lamps.

All images are sourced from ANI and AFP.