Dina Wadia passes away: 10 things to know about Jinnah’s only daughter
Dina Wadia, the only child of Pakistan’s founder Mohammed Ali Jinnah, passed away at her home in New York on Thursday. She was 98. She is survived by her daughter Diana, son Nusli, grandsons Ness and Jeh, Jeh’s wife and two great-grandchildren. Dina always remained elusive and was rarely seen or heard in public. She chose not to move to Pakistan, which her father carved out, and instead stayed back in Mumbai. Here are 10 things to know about Dina Wadia, Jinnah’s only daughter and a symbol of India-Pakistan’s vociferous history.
- Dina was born on August 15, 1919. Ironically, three decades later her sibling ‘Pakistan’ was born on the same date.
- Her father Jinnah at the age of 42 married her mother Ruttie Petit who was 16. Her mother was the daughter of Sir Dinshaw Petit, the aristocratic Parsi Baronet. Her marriage scandalised the Bombay society and she was excommunicated from her family for marrying Jinnah.
- Author Sheela Reddy, in her book Mr and Mrs Jinnah, writes, ‘A strange flaw in Ruttie’s warm and affectionate personality was that she paid little attention to her only daughter, leaving her at home with nannies and maids’. She further writes that though Dina was born to a rich father and celebrity mother she was a neglected child. She was so ignored that she was not given a proper name till the age of 10.
- Dina’s mother passed away at the age of 29. After her mother’s death, she was looked after by her grandmother Dinbai Petit. Jinnah even permitted the child to take her grandmother’s name. She was brought up in a Parsi environment.
- Jinnah was shocked when Dina informed him that she was wanted to marry Neville, the only son of Sir Ness and Lady Wadia. It is also said that Jinnah scolded her and told her that there were millions of Muslim boys in India and she could have anyone she chose. To which Dina replied, “Father, there were millions of Muslim girls in India. Why did you not marry one of them?” She married Neville on November 16, 1938, in a ceremony at All Saint’s Church in Malabar Hill.
- The couple was soon blessed with two children – Diana and Nusli. Unfortunately, the marriage didn’t last long and a few years later the couple got separated.
- Dina’s son is India’s corporate samurai Nusli Wadia who heads the Wadia Group which owns Britannia Industries, Go Air and Bombay Dyeing.
- Later Dina repaired her relationship with her father. Jinnah met Dina along with her children for the last time before leaving for soon-to-be-formed Pakistan. On April 28, 1947, she wrote a letter to her father congratulating him for winning Pakistan at least in principle. Dina visited Pakistan in 2003 along with her son and grandsons. It was only then the Pakistanis discovered that the descendants of Jinnah were Parsis from India.
Also read: Dina Wadia, Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s only daughter passes away in London
- Dina spent most of her life in Mumbai but later moved to the US for the past few decades. She made an annual trip to Mumbai to meet her family and friends.
- Dina wished to spend her last years in the Jinnah House in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill that belonged to her father and which the Indian government defined as ‘evacuee property’. The property is valued at $400 million. In 2010, Dina moved to Bombay High Court challenging the notification and to claim legal possession of the house. The property also has a historical significance as before the formation of Pakistan Jinnah, Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi met there.
Tagged with: Dina Wadi facts Dina wadia Dina Wadia death Dina Wadia dies Dina Wadia passes away Muhammad Ali Jinnah's daughter Nusli Wadia