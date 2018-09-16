Dating like a millennial: Rules redefined
Shipra Hattangadi helps you navigate the tricky path of today’s dating game
If you’re part of the brigade that has bid adieu to the crazy dating phase of your life, consider yourself lucky! Not that dating was ever an easy activity to begin with, but when all you did was split milkshakes and go to the movies for first dates, things were certainly simpler.
First things first, ‘millennial’ is not just a term used to define young people. The term refers to the group of people who reached young adulthood in the early 21st century. So yeah, the oldest millennials are around 38 years old now.
Millennials grew up surrounded by technology and have had the easiest access to people across cultures than ever before. In the Indian context, this has translated to an entire generation of people who are receptive to social and community changes, are independent thinkers and will gladly experiment with new ideologies, as long as it offers gratification in some form or another. This is probably why unconventional ideas of relationship and previously taboo concepts such as polyamory are more widely accepted.
With their affinity to technology, the changing definitions of gender and expectations for sex, the old dating rule book is no more valuable than raddi now. With less patience to go around, less face to face communication, more texting, even more apps and layered communication, the dating game has done a complete 360 and can be a tricky path to navigate if you’re not entirely prepared.
Here are three redefined rules that’ll help you play the millennial dating-game with ease (or ace it, if you’re such an overachiever)
There’s plenty of fish in the sea, but effort counts
Meeting a significant other through ‘organic’ means – common friends, at a party, being set up on a blind date – are not nearly as comfortable or accessible as downloading an app with thousands of potential partners. With apps like Tinder, Hinge, Truly Madly, Woo, Bumble and so many more, you have to put in a lot less effort to start interesting conversations. And well, thanks to these apps, people can live the ‘variety is the spice of life’ philosophy without breaking a sweat.
“Social media has changed the dating game. People underestimate how much your social media game can influence desirability. A happening profile full of slice-of-life pictures can help showcase how cool your life is and this is often a great way to bond with new people and attract potential partners,” says Mohit Arora, a trainer at the Real Dating School, Delhi. The school helps men overcome their confidence issues and build a charismatic personality to approach women. Instances of grooming and training services in the form of dating schools, relationship gurus, and pick-up artists have exponentially increased in the last decade. This goes to show just how competitive it can get in the new-age dating jungle.
Chemistry rules – the spark is everything
Forget dialling up your boo for a conversation. Everything goes down on text these days. “Texting is the easiest, most convenient way to carry on conversations. That way you can still share your day with someone even if you’re far away or occupied elsewhere,” says Vikram Joshi, 25, an Indian recruiter working in Dubai.
Doesn’t text make the exchange feel impersonal?
“Well, not really. In fact if you’re calling sparsely, it makes the experience feel intimate and much more memorable,” he affirms.
According to a survey, around 75% of millennials would rather text than talk. The key reasons for this preference include the ease of texting, continuous access to smartphones and the opportunity texting gives to rethink your answers. Basically, calling might put you on the spot, but texting gives you enough space to carry on conversations with more than a few people at a time. And yes, seeing multiple people at once is fairly acceptable. The fear of missing out on a better partner is alive and well and that’s why the pressure to be tied down to one person is less.
Millennials are more assertive, confident and communicative about their desires, albeit using a whole new vocabulary. This affinity to texting coupled with easy social media access translates into a very fast-paced dating-cycle. It isn’t uncommon to have sex as soon as you feel a connection, or even to see if you feel any chemistry. A new Match.com study found that millennials are 48 percent more likely to have sex before a first date to gauge if the attraction is genuine. Chastity isn’t big anymore.
Chivalry isn’t dead – it’s simply redefined
Darshik Joshi, a 22-year-old artist from Mumbai, explains how sexual orientation can make traditional chivalry seem tasteless. “If you still expect men to pay for the first date, what would that mean for two men going out for dinner?”
With greater acceptance of homosexual relationships and alternative dating lifestyles, chivalrous behaviour and so called ‘rules’ regarding who pays the bill have changed. A survey showed that 78 percent of respondents believe that men should pay on a first date, but this was true only for straight couples. A 2016 Match.com survey found that 62 percent of LGBTQ singles believe that the person who asked the other person out should pay.
Barney Stinson from ‘How I Met Your Mother’ may have professed the three day rule, but such elaborate shenanigans are considered passé. We’re all glued to our phones constantly, so waiting to make plans might mean missed opportunities. Even last minute plans are now welcome. Last-minute offers used to be mean that you weren’t the first choice and the smartest way to save face and not lose your dignity was to decline the offer. But the speed at which we date has turned that rule on its head and last minute plans are completely mainstream now.
“All these changes are good. It may be a little more complicated than before, but at least you don’t have to settle for someone who isn’t the best fit for you any more”, says Mohit Arora.
Five millennial dating terms you must know:
- Ghosting means the person you have started dating suddenly disappears without any text or call, calling the relationship off.
- Slow fade happens when the person you are dating becomes less interested in the relationship, which means he/she is less available, leading to less dates and your relationship just fizzles out.
- Micro-cheating basically means ‘A’ is seeing ‘B’, but ‘A’ also has an emotional attraction to ‘X’, without any kind of a physical contact. It’s like ‘A’ keeping a tab on someone on social media so the person doesn’t exactly consider it cheating.
- Benching is what happens when you have gone on several dates with someone, and while the texts and calls continue, the person isn’t asking you out again.
- Breadcrumbing occurs when someone sends flirtatious messages, and shows affection through social media posts, but doesn’t ask you out on a date.
(Compiled by Manasi Y Mastakar)