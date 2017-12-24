Christmas 2017: Some fun facts about Santa Claus

Santa Claus is actually based, loosely, on a real person born around the year 270 AD, St. Nicholas was the Bishop of Myra, a town in what is now Turkey. He anonymously gave gifts by paying the dowries of impoverished girls and handing out treats and coins to children by often leaving them in their shoes at night.

Santa Claus has different names around the world: In the United States and Canada, he called Santa Claus, China, he is Shengdan Laoren, England, his name is Father Christmas, France, he’s known as Pere Noel, in Germany, children get presents from Christkind (Christkindl in Austria and South Germany), the Christ Child.

The Russian Grandfather Frost has strong Pagan relations. He is always accompanied by his granddaughter Snegurochka (Snow girl), a merry girl who helps Grandfather Frost provide a New Year party for children as well as bringing them gifts. He wears a long fur coat covered by bright beautiful cloth (blue or red) trimmed in fur. According to new tradition, Grandfather Frost and Snegurochka live in the town Veliky Ustug from which they begin their New Year journey by troika of white horses.

The American version of St. Nicholas, or Santa Claus originally came from the Dutch version called Sint Nikolaas or Sinterklaas. The Dutch settlers in New Amsterdam (New York) brought this fun and lively tradition (some even say cult) to America. This version of Santa has given the current myth its visual form and some of the most curious traditions like a merry old man with red and white clothes flying on a sleigh driven by reindeers entering homes through chimneys, a home located at North Pole, filling socks or stockings with presents on Christmas eve.

According to the poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas” written by Clement Moore in 1823 Santa is described as a jolly old elf with cheeks like roses, his nose like a cherry and a little round belly that shook when he laughed like a bowl full of jelly. In 1870, Thomas Nast, a very real and now historical newspaper artist, after been highly inspired by Clement’s poem painted the very first portrait of the present day Santa Claus.

Santa uses his Christmas Magic to make his reindeer fly. And Rudolph is considered Santa’s 9th reindeer. Rudolph was added to Santa’s reindeer team on one Christmas Eve during a bad snowstorm. Santa’s 8 reindeer could not see to fly through the storm. Rudolph with his glowing red nose lit the way for Santa’s sleigh.

The first mention of a spouse for Santa was in the 1849 short story A Christmas Legend by James Rees. Over the next several years, the idea of Mrs. Claus found its way into several literary publications, like the Yale Literary Magazine and Harper’s Magazine. But it wasn’t until Katherine Lee Bates’ widely-circulated 1889 poem Goody Santa Claus on a Sleigh Ride (Goody is short for “Goodwife,” or “Mrs.”) that Santa’s wife was popularised.

(Compiled by Manasi Y Mastakar)